Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday

Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The Missouri Department of Revenue posted a list on its website of all the cities and counties opting out this year.  According to the Department of Revenue, Missouri’s back-to-school tax holiday started Friday morning and will run through The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

VAC expected to provide 800 free backpacks at Saturday fair in Columbia

Boone County parents and students who are struggling to come up with money for school supplies or health screenings are encouraged to attend tomorrow’s (Saturday) free back-to-school health fair at Columbia’s Derby Ridge elementary. Tomorrow’s event is from 9 am to 1 pm at the school near Smiley...
threeriverspublishing.com

Local artist has work on display in Jefferson City

Well-known Steelville carver Jim Barksdale, whose work is best known by local residents who see him during Old Iron Works Days at Maramec Spring Park every year, currently has a display of some of his work and collection at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council approves agreement for homeless population outreach

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City council approved a service agreement with John Trapp from the 4-A-Change organization to provide outreach and case management to downtown Columbia's homeless population at their Monday meeting. In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) sent a letter calling on the city to end sheltering...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Over one thousand without power in southwest Columbia Friday

COLUMBIA - Crews from Columbia Water & Light are working to address a series of outages in southwest Columbia Friday. Over 1,600 customers reported being affected by a power outage in Columbia, as of approximately 12:30 p.m. A viewer email sent to KOMU noted that the Highlands neighborhood in southwest...
939theeagle.com

Como Smoke and Fire working on second restaurant location in Columbia

A popular barbecue restaurant plans to open its second Columbia location in October. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Como Smoke and Fire began the demolition process of the old Buckingham’s near Andy’s Frozen Custard in July. Buckingham’s sold to Como Smoke and Fire in April,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

UPDATE: RECOUNT NOT REQUIRED IN HOWARD COUNTY ELECTION

A recount is not required for a race in a Howard County election after all. A release from Howard County Clerk Shelly Howell says that after checking with the Secretary of State’s office and reviewing Section 115.601 RSMo, a recount is not mandatory. KMMO previously reported that the Circuit...
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)

Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
LAKE OZARK, MO
kjluradio.com

Motorists commuting to Jefferson City from Columbia can expect two weeks of delays starting August 16

Motorists using Highway 63 to get into Jefferson City from Columbia will experience delays in the upcoming weeks. Starting Tuesday, August 16, the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to westbound Highway 54 will be closed for approximately two weeks. Drivers will be detoured east onto 54 toward Holts Summit where they’ll use the Summit Drive intersection to turn around and head back toward Jefferson City. Message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the closure and detour.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
