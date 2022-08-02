Read on comomag.com
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyColumbia, MO
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts new COU terminal will benefit entire region
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts the $23-million new terminal that’s being finished at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) will boost economic development across mid-Missouri. Mayor Carrie Tergin notes many Jefferson City-area residents use COU. “And it encourages travel and tourism and it also encourages people to want to live in...
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The Missouri Department of Revenue posted a list on its website of all the cities and counties opting out this year. According to the Department of Revenue, Missouri’s back-to-school tax holiday started Friday morning and will run through The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
VAC expected to provide 800 free backpacks at Saturday fair in Columbia
Boone County parents and students who are struggling to come up with money for school supplies or health screenings are encouraged to attend tomorrow’s (Saturday) free back-to-school health fair at Columbia’s Derby Ridge elementary. Tomorrow’s event is from 9 am to 1 pm at the school near Smiley...
threeriverspublishing.com
Local artist has work on display in Jefferson City
Well-known Steelville carver Jim Barksdale, whose work is best known by local residents who see him during Old Iron Works Days at Maramec Spring Park every year, currently has a display of some of his work and collection at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.
KOMU
Columbia City Council approves agreement for homeless population outreach
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City council approved a service agreement with John Trapp from the 4-A-Change organization to provide outreach and case management to downtown Columbia's homeless population at their Monday meeting. In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) sent a letter calling on the city to end sheltering...
THURSDAY UPDATE: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Boone County
The number of people with COVID-19 in Boone County hospitals rose about 20% between Wednesday and Thursday, according to numbers reported by the county health department. The post THURSDAY UPDATE: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Over one thousand without power in southwest Columbia Friday
COLUMBIA - Crews from Columbia Water & Light are working to address a series of outages in southwest Columbia Friday. Over 1,600 customers reported being affected by a power outage in Columbia, as of approximately 12:30 p.m. A viewer email sent to KOMU noted that the Highlands neighborhood in southwest...
kbia.org
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
939theeagle.com
Como Smoke and Fire working on second restaurant location in Columbia
A popular barbecue restaurant plans to open its second Columbia location in October. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Como Smoke and Fire began the demolition process of the old Buckingham’s near Andy’s Frozen Custard in July. Buckingham’s sold to Como Smoke and Fire in April,...
939theeagle.com
Columbia city manager’s proposed budget focuses on employee pay and public safety
The proposed $506-million budget from Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood was introduced at last (Monday) night’s city council meeting. August 15 will be your first opportunity to testify about the budget. Seewood’s proposal includes a four percent across-the-board pay raise for city employees, along with a one percent...
kmmo.com
UPDATE: RECOUNT NOT REQUIRED IN HOWARD COUNTY ELECTION
A recount is not required for a race in a Howard County election after all. A release from Howard County Clerk Shelly Howell says that after checking with the Secretary of State’s office and reviewing Section 115.601 RSMo, a recount is not mandatory. KMMO previously reported that the Circuit...
lakeexpo.com
Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)
Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
kjluradio.com
Motorists commuting to Jefferson City from Columbia can expect two weeks of delays starting August 16
Motorists using Highway 63 to get into Jefferson City from Columbia will experience delays in the upcoming weeks. Starting Tuesday, August 16, the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to westbound Highway 54 will be closed for approximately two weeks. Drivers will be detoured east onto 54 toward Holts Summit where they’ll use the Summit Drive intersection to turn around and head back toward Jefferson City. Message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the closure and detour.
krcgtv.com
MoDOT to close Highway 63 ramp to Highway 54, drivers detoured to Summit Drive
JEFFERSON CITY — MoDOT announced they would be closing the southbound connector ramp north of Jefferson City in August. Starting Tuesday, August 16 the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will be closed for approximately two weeks. MoDOT officials said closure is necessary to safely...
Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday
School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
ELECTION UPDATES: Moniteau County picks prosecutor
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: Moniteau County picks prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ—and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
Columbia woman to serve five years probation after 2021 robbery
A Columbia woman will serve five years probation following her role in an April 2021 assault. The post Columbia woman to serve five years probation after 2021 robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
