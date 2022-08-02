BYU linguistics professor invites students to add dose of wonder to spiritual practices

Read on universe.byu.edu
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
Researchers assert that near-death experiences are evidence that there is an afterlife
It's one of the great mysteries of life, what happens when we die. The notion of an "afterlife," or the continuation of our spiritual path, has taken on many diverse meanings throughout the course of history and across religions. People who follow the teachings of the Christian religion believe that they will either go to paradise or hell depending on what they do and what they decide. People of other faiths believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even an animal after they die.
Evidence of women priests in Early Christianity may be found in the Catacomb of Priscilla
Artwork depicting women in the Catacomb of PriscillaCredit: Internet Archive Book Images; Image posted to Flickr; Public Domain Image. The Catacomb of Priscilla is an early Christian cemetery that was created in the 2nd to 5th centuries CE. It is located on the Via Salaria in Rome in Italy.
Does an image of Joseph Smith exist? What one descendant found in a forgotten family heirloom
His death mask, paintings and descriptions of his physical appearance provide some clues of the appearance of the first president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A descendant believes he has found a daguerreotype of Joseph Smith, according to Lachlan Mackay, a member of Community...
New 'I Am Jesus Christ' Footage Shows The Cleansing Of The Temple
Development on the first-person Jesus Christ simulator is moving along nicely. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, let me recap. Indie developer SimulaM announced I Am Jesus Christ back in 2019 and it’s exactly what it sounds like. The game is being built in Unreal...
Two ancient ossuaries mention "Caiaphas", the high priest involved in Jesus's trial
Ossuary of Joseph CaiaphasPhoto by deror_avi; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Joseph ben Caiaphas was mentioned in the New Testament of the Bible as the high priest who presided over the trial of Jesus Christ. He was the priest who decided Jesus's fate and initiated the steps for him to be crucified by the Romans.
Celebrating the Black Jesus – a photo essay
The Messiah was born in February. Quinamayó’s ancestors, black people kidnapped from Africa, were not allowed to celebrate Christmas in December. That was an exclusive month for the owners of the haciendas. That is why the Quinamayó ancestors decided to celebrate their own festivities 45 days after the date dictated by the Catholic church, the same time that the Virgin Mary kept her diet once she gave birth.
Why are hit worship songs so different from the Psalms?
It's hard to read the Psalms without encountering one of the 65 references to the Hebrew word "mishpat," which is usually translated as "judgments" or "justice." The term appears 23 times in Psalm 119, in passages worshippers have sung for centuries, such as: "I will praise You with uprightness of heart, when I learn Your righteous judgments. I will keep Your statutes; Oh, do not forsake me utterly!"
