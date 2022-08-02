Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.

TYLER, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO