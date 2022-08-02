ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?

By Buddy Logan
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on knue.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement

Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Livingston, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
City
Bellville, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#East Texas#Tx#Native American#Indian
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
101.5 KNUE

See the Tyler, Texas Streets Closing for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Funeral Friday

We learned late last week of the passing of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Since that time, condolences and prayers of comfort have come in from not only across East Texas, but across Texas and from around the country. Tomorrow, Friday, August 5, will be Deputy Bustos' funeral. The procession to his final resting place will close several streets in Tyler that will cause a deviation from your normal commute.
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Pride Festival At Louis Bronaugh Park Saturday In Lufkin, Texas

On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 Lufkin Pride has planned a festival at Louis Bronaugh Park from 5 pm to 8 pm. Lufkin's LGBTQ+ community is coming together to celebrate. The afternoon will be filled with music, games, face painting, and much more. The park is located next to Lufkin City Hall at 310 Charlton Street.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix

Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Pastor Accused Of Stealing Gets Trial Date

We've been following the unfortunate case of Tyler pastor Jerome Milton, who stands accused of several charges including theft and money laundering. While the pastor and former coach has denied these allegations, he will soon have his day in court. The 66-year-old is the pastor for the Open Door Bible...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22

Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

ROPER RIDES FOR HOUSTON COUNTY IN YOUTH WORLD FINALS

HOUSTON COUNTY – This week marks the 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene. The competition runs from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday Aug. 6. The Youth Bull Riders (YRB) is a non profit based in Forth Worth. Dozens of children will be competing this week, coming from all over the state of Texas.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
livability.com

New Festival Brings Together Music and Barbecue in Tyler, TX

Don’t miss Tyler's newest music and food festival. If there’s anything Tyler residents love, it’s a celebration – whether that’s feting the annual blooming of its azaleas, enjoying the food, carnival rides and rodeo at the East Texas State Fair or rocking out to country music at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.
TYLER, TX
fox7austin.com

This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy