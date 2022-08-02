Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?

Read on knue.com
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutySmith County, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
Terry Black's BBQ buys land in Lockhart, 'the barbecue capital of Texas'
The owners will be competing against their own uncle.
Everyone in Tyler, TX is Raving About This One Server at Ken’s Pizza
Ken's Pizza in Tyler, TX has been a part of our East Texas community for decades. They have been a family favorite since they first opened their doors in 1961. It was just recently, Ken's left their old building to move to a larger location over there in the French Quarter shopping center.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Texas cities say streaming giants owe them millions of dollars in unpaid fees
A lawsuit filed Thursday by 25 Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law.
MySanAntonio
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US
There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
See the Tyler, Texas Streets Closing for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Funeral Friday
We learned late last week of the passing of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Since that time, condolences and prayers of comfort have come in from not only across East Texas, but across Texas and from around the country. Tomorrow, Friday, August 5, will be Deputy Bustos' funeral. The procession to his final resting place will close several streets in Tyler that will cause a deviation from your normal commute.
Pride Festival At Louis Bronaugh Park Saturday In Lufkin, Texas
On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 Lufkin Pride has planned a festival at Louis Bronaugh Park from 5 pm to 8 pm. Lufkin's LGBTQ+ community is coming together to celebrate. The afternoon will be filled with music, games, face painting, and much more. The park is located next to Lufkin City Hall at 310 Charlton Street.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Tyler, TX Pastor Accused Of Stealing Gets Trial Date
We've been following the unfortunate case of Tyler pastor Jerome Milton, who stands accused of several charges including theft and money laundering. While the pastor and former coach has denied these allegations, he will soon have his day in court. The 66-year-old is the pastor for the Open Door Bible...
KLTV
HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
Tax-Free Weekend in Texas: Back-to-school shopping guide
Most clothing, footwear, certain school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 qualify for tax exemption in Texas this weekend. Here's your complete guide for this year's tax-free weekend.
A True Texan: Big Sandy, TX Native Lovie Smith Excited To Lead Houston Texans
Our long national nightmare is officially over yall: FOOTBALL SEASON IS HERE!. Every weekend from now until February will feature a football game somewhere and fans everywhere are filled with new hope about their teams upcoming season. One man who is really excited about the upcoming season is a East...
messenger-news.com
ROPER RIDES FOR HOUSTON COUNTY IN YOUTH WORLD FINALS
HOUSTON COUNTY – This week marks the 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene. The competition runs from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday Aug. 6. The Youth Bull Riders (YRB) is a non profit based in Forth Worth. Dozens of children will be competing this week, coming from all over the state of Texas.
livability.com
New Festival Brings Together Music and Barbecue in Tyler, TX
Don’t miss Tyler's newest music and food festival. If there’s anything Tyler residents love, it’s a celebration – whether that’s feting the annual blooming of its azaleas, enjoying the food, carnival rides and rodeo at the East Texas State Fair or rocking out to country music at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.
fox7austin.com
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
