Environment

WETM

River levels low thanks to recent drought conditions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry weather put a toll on a lot of things in the Twin Tiers, including the Chemung River. According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, a drought watch has recently been issued for the Southern Tier. This means residents should prepare for worse conditions just in case and limit water usage as much as possible.
ELMIRA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State

The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
WETM

California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Town of Perinton taking 'Pines of Perinton' to court

PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The town of Perinton is taking the owners of "Pines of Perinton" property to court over code violations. We took you through some of those units in February that had mold, mice and more. The town had given The Pines a compliance order by the end of July to rectify those violations. Current tenants at the Pines tell News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey there is still a long way to go.
PERINTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WETM

NY woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose

MINEOLA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list. New York State Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) were recently called to a house in Nassau County for reports of a caged Canadian Goose on someone’s property. The caller told officers they didn’t think the bird had enough room to move around or even enough food and water in its cage.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Power 93.7 WBLK

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York

A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
News 8 WROC

REAL ID requirements coming soon for travelers across the US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting on May 3, 2023, travelers will need more than a standard drivers license to be able to fly in the United States. The Transportation Security Administration will instead require what’s known as “REAL ID”s or enhanced IDs. To card-holders, REAL IDs look like standard ID cards, but they are marked […]
ROCHESTER, NY
KISS 104.1

How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?

Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Voting on August 23, here’s what you need to know

There are four elections on August 23 for local voters to be concerned with, three for congressional seats and for a State Senate seat. But there is much confusion because two of those congressional seat elections feature current Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. One is a primary election and one is a special election to fill a vacant seat.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
WAYLAND, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update August 2

New COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Robbery at a Motel in Steuben County

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities in Steuben County arrested a man following a robbery at a motel in the town of Erwin on Saturday. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office charged 18 year old Morgan Abeel of Urbana with Assault, Robbery and Grand Larceny. He's accused of a strong-arm robbery at a motel in Erwin, where he allegedly stole more than $1,000, and hurt someone.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

