River levels low thanks to recent drought conditions
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry weather put a toll on a lot of things in the Twin Tiers, including the Chemung River. According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, a drought watch has recently been issued for the Southern Tier. This means residents should prepare for worse conditions just in case and limit water usage as much as possible.
Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State
The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said...
Town of Perinton taking 'Pines of Perinton' to court
PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The town of Perinton is taking the owners of "Pines of Perinton" property to court over code violations. We took you through some of those units in February that had mold, mice and more. The town had given The Pines a compliance order by the end of July to rectify those violations. Current tenants at the Pines tell News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey there is still a long way to go.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
NY woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
MINEOLA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list. New York State Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) were recently called to a house in Nassau County for reports of a caged Canadian Goose on someone’s property. The caller told officers they didn’t think the bird had enough room to move around or even enough food and water in its cage.
If You’re Hunting For The First Time In New York State You’ll Need This
New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing. Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Southern Tier receives grants to improve emergency response capabilities
(WETM) — NYS announced that several Southern Tier counties received grants to enhance emergency response capabilities. The announcement that a combined $100 million in funding was awarded to 57 counties throughout the state was made by Governor Kathy Hochul on August 3, 2022. The funds were granted as a...
Manktelow: Public Safety is Top Concern for Finger Lakes Residents
A local Assemblyman says the Finger Lakes residents he represents in Albany are no longer viewing the economy as their top concern. Brian Manktelow says residents are worried about their safety. Manktelow says many constituents cited the recent fatal shooting of Rochester City Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, who was laid...
REAL ID requirements coming soon for travelers across the US
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting on May 3, 2023, travelers will need more than a standard drivers license to be able to fly in the United States. The Transportation Security Administration will instead require what’s known as “REAL ID”s or enhanced IDs. To card-holders, REAL IDs look like standard ID cards, but they are marked […]
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
NYSP investigating armed robbery at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Spring
The alleged armed robbery occurred around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday and police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.
Voting on August 23, here’s what you need to know
There are four elections on August 23 for local voters to be concerned with, three for congressional seats and for a State Senate seat. But there is much confusion because two of those congressional seat elections feature current Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. One is a primary election and one is a special election to fill a vacant seat.
NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
COVID-19 Update August 2
New COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for...
Man Arrested Following Robbery at a Motel in Steuben County
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities in Steuben County arrested a man following a robbery at a motel in the town of Erwin on Saturday. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office charged 18 year old Morgan Abeel of Urbana with Assault, Robbery and Grand Larceny. He's accused of a strong-arm robbery at a motel in Erwin, where he allegedly stole more than $1,000, and hurt someone.
