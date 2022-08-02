Read on hiphop-n-more.com
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Addresses JAY-Z Subliminally Dissing Him On ‘Imaginary Players’
Ma$e has finally addressed the long-running rumors that JAY-Z subliminally dissed him on his 1997 track “Imaginary Players.”. During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the former Bad Boy rapper said he believes Hov was talking about him when he rapped, “Those ain’t Rolex diamonds, what the fuck you done to that?” on the In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 cut.
Complex
DJ Premier Recalls Time Dr. Dre Stopped 50 Cent From Collaborating With Him: ‘You Still Owe Me That Track’
DJ Premier recalled landing a 50 Cent feature as the first single off a compilation project before getting shut down by Dr. Dre, who, at the time, wanted his latest Aftermath signee to focus entirely on what would become the rapper’s groundbreaking 2003 debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Shows Off His Rap Skills While Freestyling With A Fan In Toronto
Toronto, Canada – DJ Khaled has worked with many a rap icon throughout his decorated career, but what about his own skills on the mic?. During a recent trip to Toronto, Canada, the We The Best boss was out and about when he bumped into a fan who started freestyling for him. Khaled wasn’t going to let the guy have all the fun, though, as he joined the cypher by kicking some rhymes of his own.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
‘Renaissance’ Revealed: Collabs For Beyoncé’s New Album Include Jay Z, Pharrell, The-Dream & Drake
Everyone in the Beyhive is anticipating Beyoncé‘s seventh full-length solo album Renaissance and we’re all just wondering what “Formation” singer has in store for us. Well, to hear the album, you’re just going to have to wait until it drops on July 29, but in the meantime, Queen Bey has revealed the credits, collaborations and even the track list for her upcoming album.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
hotnewhiphop.com
King Combs Gifts Kodak Black A Bad Boy Chain: "Welcome To The Family"
As their new collaboration racks up streaming numbers, King Combs is officially welcoming Kodak Black into the Bad Boy family. Christian "King" Combs is the rapping doppelganger of his famous father Sean "Diddy" Combs, and he shows just how closely he's studied his dad's career with each new release. We previously reported on King's single "Can't Stop Won't Stop" featuring Kodak Black which samples the Lil Kim classic "Crush on You," and following its release, Combs got the Florida rapper a thank you gift.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch
Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Drake has rescheduled his reunion concert with the Young Money group one week after testing positive for COVID-19. The rapper said in an Instagram post on Thursday that the Toronto show, part of his Road to OVO Fest Tour, will now be played on Saturday. "Negative...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Connect On Dr. Dre Production On "Is This Love ('09)"
Eminem unveiled his second greatest hits album early this morning, Curtain Call 2. The new project highlights the biggest hits of his career since his 2009 comeback with Relapse but it also highlights some unreleased cuts from that era. "Is This Love (09)" is one of the most anticipated records of his latest release. Em and 50 Cent reunite with Dr. Dre for the record, which has leaked in some shape or another over the years. It's a mischievous record that brings Fif into Em's world a bit more with dated references to Kaitlyn Jenner, which he acknowledges on the record, rapping, "Hi, I'm Shady's Cronie, Shady done rubbed off on me."
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Releases Video For ‘Sticky’ — Watch
Last night was supposed to be the Young Money Reunion featuring Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj which would close out October World Weekend, but Drake tested positive for COVID so it will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-revealed date. Fans are still in for a treat because this Friday, we get to hear him on a new song with Lil Baby and DJ Khaled called ‘Staying Alive‘.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
hiphop-n-more.com
John Legend Announces Double Album ‘LEGEND’; Shares New Single ‘All She Wanna Do’ w/ Saweetie
John Legend has announced his 8th studio album today called LEGEND that will hit stores Sept. 8th via Republic Records. Along with the above, he has also unveiled the official artwork for the album and explained the meaning behind the title in a note. “Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” the singer explains. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Drops Tracklist For 'Curtain Call 2' Album Featuring Rihanna, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Beyoncé + More
Eminem has finally shared the official tracklist for his forthcoming greatest hits album Curtain Call 2. The compilation serves as the sequel to Curtain Call: The Hits, which was released in 2005 with songs such as “My Name Is,” “The Way I Am” and the Academy Award-winning “Lose Yourself.”
