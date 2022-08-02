This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Beck Harlan, LIFE KIT's visuals editor. Picture this - your alarm goes off before dawn. You hit snooze a few times, but you manage to drag yourself out of bed, throw on some clothes, get out the door and make your way to your favorite scenic outlook. Warm morning light stretches across the water in front of you, bathing everything with a rosy glow. You did it. You made it in time to watch the sunrise. Yes, you're tired, and there are bugs, but it really is beautiful. So, of course, your next instinct is to reach into your pocket, take out your phone and document it.

