Read on www.npr.org
Related
Entering Heaven Alive
“Taking Me Back,” the song that closes Jack White’s fifth solo album, also opened his fourth. The version on Entering Heaven Alive, whose title carries the parenthetical “(Gently),” offers White’s workmanlike take on the gypsy jazz of the 1930s, brisk and lilting, complete with a see-sawing violin solo a la Stéphane Grappelli to kick things off. The previous version, from April’s Fear of the Dawn, is mutant stadium rock, furious and bludgeoning, stacked with electric guitars that sound like synthesizers and synthesizers that sound like electric guitars.
The FADER
The 20 best rock songs right now
Not much is known about Blondshell right now bar the two singles 24-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum has put out under the name this year. “Kiss City,” which follows June’s “Olympus,” is full of tension and release. The song crackles with the air of a good secret as Teitelbaum confesses her sexual desires before stepping back and declaring herself “adjacent to a lot of love” before things get too real. It’s hard not to want to hear more of what she has to say.
NPR
Maggie Björklund, 'Lysglimt'
Since 2005, the Imaginational Anthem series has uplifted young talent and uprooted lesser-known vets who primarily perform solo guitar. For the 11th volume dubbed Chrome Universal, Nashville's Luke Schneider curates beyond the acoustic guitar to feature nine pedal steel artists who work across country, folk, ambient and improvised music. "I think it's an instrument that begs to be used texturally," the artist Chuck Johnson told NPR in 2020, "and outside the way it was originally designed to be used."
Review: Twins’ harmonies shimmer on album of covers
“Cover to Cover,” The Brother Brothers (Compass Records) Identical twins Adam and David Moss are easy to tell apart on their charming new album of cover tunes. That’s usually David singing the high part, his gentle harmonies with Adam doing a distinctive dance that can only result from plenty of practice and shared genes. It’s as if the Illinois natives were separated at birth by thirds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia’s staggering guitar genius is front and center in this full-band playthrough of Neurotica
Tim Henson, Scott LePage, Clay Gober and Clay Aeschliman showcase their chemistry in an exemplary performance featuring a brace of eye-catching Ibanez guitars. We had to wait three years for all-new Polyphia material, but now the prog rock outfit is producing the content thick and fast. Since the band made...
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs
Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
Popculture
Drummer Kaleb Luebchow Has Died, War of Ages Pays Tribute
Christian Metalcore band War Of Ages is mourning the loss of one of their own. Kaleb Luebchow, the band's drummer from 2017 until the present day, died on Wednesday, July 27 in Nashville, Tennessee. Amid his passing, the band paid emotional tribute to Luebchow, reflecting not only on his importance to the band, but also the impact the drummer had on their lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On This Date: Randy Travis Released “Diggin’ Up Bones” Back In 1986
It’s no secret that Randy Travis will go down as one of the most influential country singers in the ’80s and ’90s, and his music will forever stand the test of time. I mean c’mon, I still continue to drown myself in “Three Wooden Crosses,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Deeper Than the Holler” to this day.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Collen says today’s bands lack “star power” and argues that “the TikTok and YouTube crowd” are part of the problem
Collen is yet to hear an artist Def Leppard can “pass the baton” to, and is waiting to hear bands of a similar caliber to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and The Sex Pistols. Phil Collen was recently asked to name an artist that Def Leppard...
NPR
What if you were forced to listen to 'It's a Small World' for an hour straight?
(SOUNDBITE OF ROBERT B. SHERMAN AND RICHARD M. SHERMAN SONG, "IT'S A SMALL WORLD") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What if you were forced to listen to this song for an hour straight? That was a predicament for some unlucky Disney World guests. The Small World ride broke down, and dozens of people, young and old, were stuck on their boats, listening to animatronic characters sing to them over and over and over. One survivor of the ordeal said it was like torture - definitely not a world of laughter but one of tears, and not one of hopes, just a world of musical-loop fears.
‘Sweet By and By’: Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton & Randy Travis Each Made the Hymn Sound So Sweet
“Sweet By and By” is one of the sweetest gospel tunes ever recorded. And it’s been recorded by just about everyone, from Nat King Cole and Wayne Newton to Burl Ives and Johnny Cash. No matter how it’s titled—”In the Sweet By and By,” “In the Sweet Bye...
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
NPR
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and it's making our days shorter
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ever feel like there's just not enough time the day? Consider this - the Earth is spinning faster than ever, and it's making our days shorter. The shortest day ever recorded was June 29. It was shorter than a typical 24 hours by 1.59 milliseconds. Some scientists say it's climate change; others say maybe earthquakes; still others suggest movement inside the Earth's core. Whatever the reason, even if it's just 1 1/2 milliseconds, I can't afford to give up the sleep. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
< How to take more meaningful photos
This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Beck Harlan, LIFE KIT's visuals editor. Picture this - your alarm goes off before dawn. You hit snooze a few times, but you manage to drag yourself out of bed, throw on some clothes, get out the door and make your way to your favorite scenic outlook. Warm morning light stretches across the water in front of you, bathing everything with a rosy glow. You did it. You made it in time to watch the sunrise. Yes, you're tired, and there are bugs, but it really is beautiful. So, of course, your next instinct is to reach into your pocket, take out your phone and document it.
Guitar World Magazine
Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue
In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
Former Samson Frontman Nicky Moore Has Died at 75
Nicky Moore, the vocalist who followed Bruce Dickinson as frontman for the U.K. metal band Samson, has died Wednesday (Aug. 3) at the age of 75. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky - a man larger than life in body and spirit - has sadly passed away this morning. A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you x," stated a message posted to Moore's Facebook page.
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Stereogum
Gang Of Youths – “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” (Travis Cover)
In February, Australian alt-rock band Gang Of Youths released their third studio album, angel in realtime. They’re currently gigging around Australia, and in September they’ll head to Ireland and then the US before circling back to Europe. For now, they’ve done a “Like A Version” cover of Travis’ 1999 classic “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?”
Guitar World Magazine
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
Comments / 0