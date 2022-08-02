Read on www.harpersbazaar.com
Related
Zendaya Bares It All On The Cover Of 'Vogue Italia' In An Ultra-Plunging Dress—Tom Holland Reacted With Heart Eyes!
Zendaya just graced her latest magazine cover in a stunning Valentino gown, and naturally, took everyone’s breath away in the process. The Euphoria star, 25, shared highlights from her Vogue Italia cover shoot with her 148 million Instagram followers and fans can’t get enough!. While the Dune actress...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
RELATED PEOPLE
This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
Hailey Bieber Is Practically Busting Out Of This 'Avocado' Corset Dress—Her Curves Are Insane!
Hailey Bieber hasn’t been shy about flaunting her enviable curves lately. Fresh from wowing fans with her racy Skims Swim one-piece while on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder has floored everyone yet again, this time thanks to a six-image carousel that she shared to her instagram account on July 17th.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo
Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!
Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
I’m a size 10 & my friend’s a 22 – we tried on In The Style summer outfits to show how they look on our different bodies
ONE'S a size 10 and the other's a size 22. But, in a bid to show that "size doesn't matter", two women have shared a video of themselves in the same outfits from In The Style. Iz and El frequently don the same ensembles for clips on their Straight to the Curve TikTok page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Here's What Ariana Grande Looks Like Going Completely Makeup Free Before Transforming With Products From Her Own Line
Ariana Grande recently shared a makeup selfie on Instagram and she is absolutely glowing!. Based on recent images obtained by People, the 29-year-old singer “gave a rare glimpse at her makeup-free face in a before-and-after makeup transformation using products from her line R.E.M. Beauty.” She started off by showing what her face looks like without applying any beauty products. Her IG story was then followed by a makeup look that involved “bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and feathery eyebrows and lashes.”
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
Elle
Megan Fox Casually Showcases Her Abs in a Lime Green Jacquemus Crop Top and Matching Pants
Megan Fox embraced summer neons and ab-baring ensembles yesterday when she was photographed out in Los Angeles, casually strolling in a Jacquemus lime green crop top and matching pants set, as one does. The actress wore her dark hair styled down and straight and accessorized with a bag in a lighter shade of green.
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived
Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Nicki Minaj Poses For The ‘Gram In A Full Burberry Ensemble
Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off her full Burberry look while serving face and body!
Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram
Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
Comments / 7