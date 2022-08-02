ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 7

Related
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme

Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Andrea Adamo
Person
Shelby Smith
shefinds

This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishnet#Bedazzled#Future Nostalgia Tour#Dualipa
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's What Ariana Grande Looks Like Going Completely Makeup Free Before Transforming With Products From Her Own Line

Ariana Grande recently shared a makeup selfie on Instagram and she is absolutely glowing!. Based on recent images obtained by People, the 29-year-old singer “gave a rare glimpse at her makeup-free face in a before-and-after makeup transformation using products from her line R.E.M. Beauty.” She started off by showing what her face looks like without applying any beauty products. Her IG story was then followed by a makeup look that involved “bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and feathery eyebrows and lashes.”
MAKEUP
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived

Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram

Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy