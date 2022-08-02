Daily News: Erin Wasson Returns, A New Designer To Join Chanel, Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Out East, And More!

Read on fashionweekdaily.com
Zendaya Bares It All On The Cover Of 'Vogue Italia' In An Ultra-Plunging Dress—Tom Holland Reacted With Heart Eyes!
Zendaya just graced her latest magazine cover in a stunning Valentino gown, and naturally, took everyone’s breath away in the process. The Euphoria star, 25, shared highlights from her Vogue Italia cover shoot with her 148 million Instagram followers and fans can’t get enough!. While the Dune actress...
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022
During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling
The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover
For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!
Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
hypebeast.com
The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign
Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body. “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing
If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
Jennifer Lopez Can’t Stop Wearing Reformation On Her Honeymoon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Is there anywhere more romantic than Paris? According to newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, no, there’s not. The recently married spent the weekend celebrating their union in Paris, France and Jennifer Lopez’s Reformation dress honeymoon looks are giving us a whole new reason to celebrate.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet
Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$AP Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby
Rihanna, 34, showed off her post-baby body during a recent outing to Whole Foods in New York City, NY, and she looked great! The singer wore a yellow top under a blue and black coat, black shorts, and white sneakers during the trip as her boyfriend and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, 33, walked beside her. She also wore a yellow baseball cap as her curly hair was down.
