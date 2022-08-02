ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Daily News: Erin Wasson Returns, A New Designer To Join Chanel, Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Out East, And More!

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fashionweekdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Erin Wasson
Person
John Galliano
Glamour

The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling

The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chanel#Design#Art Museum#Dorsey S Fall#Anine Bing
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!

Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign

Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
FITNESS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing

If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Jennifer Lopez Can’t Stop Wearing Reformation On Her Honeymoon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Is there anywhere more romantic than Paris? According to newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, no, there’s not. The recently married spent the weekend celebrating their union in Paris, France and Jennifer Lopez’s Reformation dress honeymoon looks are giving us a whole new reason to celebrate.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy