Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker added as assistant captains for U.S. Presidents Cup team

Read on www.espn.com
Related
Sports celebrities raise money for charity at south Charlotte golf tournament
The Charlotte Hornets’ President Fred Whitfield hosted a fundraiser Thursday at Carmel Country Club to promote opportunities for hundreds of underserved children. Whitfield has been giving back to the community for four decades, which continued in south Charlotte Thursday with one of the most anticipated golf tournaments of the year.
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Transitional English Stone Manor on a Golf Estate
The design of this stately house next to a golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina is reminiscent of an old English manor. The architecture of the Tuckaway Park home is classic, but the interior is timeless and contemporary. Frank Smith Residential Design and Gerrard Builders created a home that flows...
Head coach of West Charlotte HS football team suspended, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE — The head coach of the West Charlotte High School football team has been suspended, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms. The district shared the news in an email to Channel 9 Thursday. CMS did not offer a reason for the suspension, saying, “We do not comment further on personnel matters.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near Charlotte
Wine lovers, rejoice! There are plenty of fantastic wineries near Charlotte, NC that offer delicious wines from across the globe. They make for the perfect day trip or a weekend getaway, and with so many to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect spot for your taste. Here are a few of our favorites.
WBTV
Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
Raleigh News & Observer
Let these short international flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport be your next getaway
There are more than 180 destinations you can reach from Charlotte’s airport, served by more than 20 airlines. Travel as close as Greensboro (25 minutes of scenic cruising) to as far-off as Munich, Germany (8 hours and 35 minutes in an airliner) and never suffer the indignity of a layover. Pack up the passport, there’s no need for a visa to these international destinations.
RELATED PEOPLE
kiss951.com
Can You Guess Charlotte’s Most Popular Drinking Game?
While some may just enjoy playing Monopoly and Uno for game night, others like to take it a step further. When you are 21 years old and older, drinking games can take game night to the next level. Especially during the summer, pool parties, cookouts, and game nights add a drinking game to make it even more fun. It is the perfect mix of fun and alcohol all in one.
Family denied boarding, told they were on no-go list during layover at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — A family of six traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport got a nasty surprise this weekend when a gate agent kicked them off a flight and then told them they were banned from flying on American Airlines. The Meyer family told Channel 9 it took them 36...
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in North Carolina.
power98fm.com
Ohio Based Italian Restaurant Opens In SouthPark Today
Leo’s Italian Social has made its way to Charlotte. It’s an Ohio based restaurant in the SouthPark area.It opened today. The restaurant is on Piedmont Row at 4720 Piemont Row Dr. This is the first location in North Carolina. According to the Charlotte Observer, there are plans to add two more locations in North Carolina. Asheville and Morrisville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
WBTV
‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023
It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. Site work on the new facility is expected to begin in August, with production anticipated to start by the end of 2023. Tracking Charlotte's boom or bust housing market. Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT.
Raleigh News & Observer
An Ohio restaurant group makes NC debut with new Italian restaurant near SouthPark mall
A new Italian restaurant group is making its North Carolina debut near SouthPark mall. Leo’s Italian Social opens its third upscale restaurant Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4720 Piedmont Row Drive in Piedmont Town Center, managed by real estate investment firm Lincoln Harris. Leo’s has two other locations in Ohio with plans to open two more this summer in North Carolina, in Asheville and Morrisville.
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CMS high school coach accused of sending explicit messages to student, district investigating
CHARLOTTE — A West Charlotte High School coach is no longer on the job after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with a female student, our partners at The Charlotte Observer learned through interviews and copies of the messages obtained this week. Two sources confirmed to the Observer that...
lakenormanpublications.com
Rainfall only one factor in lower levels on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS – A long stretch of above-average temperatures and drier-than-normal months has led to lower levels on Lake Norman, but the weather is only part of the equation for how much of the shoreline is exposed. From May 1 to Oct. 1, Duke Energy sets the target water level...
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
Charlotte Stories
Leo’s Italian Social Opens First Carolina Location in Piedmont Town Center
Situated in Piedmont Town Center at 4720 Piedmont Row Drive, the 5,000 square foot restaurant offers indoor seating for up to 200 guests and al fresco dining for around 70 on a large open air patio. “The story of this restaurant is tied to the story of its community –...
Comments / 0