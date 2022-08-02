ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

High-speed fiber broadband to be more accessible in 13 counties

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Making high-speed fiber broadband more accessible is a focus of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. A new project, which is set to start later this month, will connect thousands of people with high-speed Internet in the area. The technology uses a fiber-optic cable,...
Louisa County changing solar regulations

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, August 1, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors met to respond to the concerns of citizens surrounding solar power. There, they outlined the new regulations being implemented, and how they will change the area. “This affects everybody in Louisa County, increases the quality...
UVA Cancer Center receives $5.75M to battle rare blood cancers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A gift of more than $5.75 million from anonymous donors will allow UVA Cancer Center to speed the development of new treatments for rare blood cancers and provide more patients with these cancers access to cutting-edge clinical trials. UVA’s National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center will...
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
Tomorrow: Large-scale emergency drill

Harrisonburg, Virginia — Local public safety entities and James Madison University will hold a large-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, August 3 in the vicinity of Godwin Hall and the Village Area. The exercise will begin around 8 a.m. and last through lunchtime. Members of the campus and local communities...
Beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Around 90 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday morning. Four receiving agencies are working with the SPCA to help foster and find these dogs a forever home. NBC12′s Macy Moors is at the SPCA and will have...
Massanutten residents continue to see staggering water bills

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Some people living in Massanutten are frustrated as they continue to deal with much higher water and sewer rates than surrounding localities. On average, Massanutten residents are paying more than double the state average on their monthly water and sewer bills. The primary reason for this...
LCPS is fully staffed with bus drivers ahead of the school year

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While many school districts are struggling to hire bus drivers, one in central Virginia is not. Louisa County Public Schools says it is has 135 drivers, making it fully staffed. Superintendent Doug Straley says the county focused on a social media push to hire drivers,...
How Virginia's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.

(WSET) — Gas prices in the state of Virginia have been dropping over the last month and we rank right in the middle when compared to the rest of the US. The state average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since April. In Lynchburg, prices average...
Saying goodbye to Rose Hill Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the end of an era in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Charlottesville. The Rose Hill Market closed its doors for good this past weekend. It was in business for more than 30 years. Friends and loyal customers stopped by to say goodbye to...
Play Putt Putt with police officers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the community can play a game of mini-golf with a police officer later this month. The Albemarle County Police Foundation says its Putt Putt with the Police event will take place Aug. 17 at the Putt Putt Fun Center on Rio Road.
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents

(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
Same As It Ever Was: Lampo Is Back

A friend calls it the biggest Charlottesville food news in years. Lampo is back. When regulars dined at Lampo on March 14, 2020, they never imagined they’d have to wait more than 800 days for their next visit. After letting the days go by for more than two years, the next chance comes today, August 4, at 5 pm.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

