cbs19news
High-speed fiber broadband to be more accessible in 13 counties
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Making high-speed fiber broadband more accessible is a focus of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. A new project, which is set to start later this month, will connect thousands of people with high-speed Internet in the area. The technology uses a fiber-optic cable,...
NBC 29 News
ACPS getting rid of its virtual school, expanding online courses available
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fully virtual learning will not be an option for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County this academic year. Albemarle Co. Public Schools had been planning on limiting who could enroll in its virtual school, but says families weren’t too interested. “We’ve actually had so...
NBC12
Louisa County changing solar regulations
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, August 1, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors met to respond to the concerns of citizens surrounding solar power. There, they outlined the new regulations being implemented, and how they will change the area. “This affects everybody in Louisa County, increases the quality...
NBC12
UVA Cancer Center receives $5.75M to battle rare blood cancers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A gift of more than $5.75 million from anonymous donors will allow UVA Cancer Center to speed the development of new treatments for rare blood cancers and provide more patients with these cancers access to cutting-edge clinical trials. UVA’s National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center will...
Charlottesville introduces 5-cent plastic bag tax
Funds collected by the nickel tax would fund environmental cleanup efforts as well as litter and pollution mitigation.
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg to launch program for people 50 and older; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help fund us. * * *. Lynchburg to launch program for those 50 and older. The University of Lynchburg is...
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
jmu.edu
Tomorrow: Large-scale emergency drill
Harrisonburg, Virginia — Local public safety entities and James Madison University will hold a large-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, August 3 in the vicinity of Godwin Hall and the Village Area. The exercise will begin around 8 a.m. and last through lunchtime. Members of the campus and local communities...
NBC12
Beagles arrive at Richmond SPCA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Around 90 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday morning. Four receiving agencies are working with the SPCA to help foster and find these dogs a forever home. NBC12′s Macy Moors is at the SPCA and will have...
WHSV
Massanutten residents continue to see staggering water bills
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Some people living in Massanutten are frustrated as they continue to deal with much higher water and sewer rates than surrounding localities. On average, Massanutten residents are paying more than double the state average on their monthly water and sewer bills. The primary reason for this...
NBC12
UVA Health expert weigh in on Paxlovid’s relationship to “COVID rebound”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with the University of Virginia is weighing in on the effectiveness of Paxlovoid, a drug that help treats COVID-19. Doctor Patrick Jackson says the drug is intended to prevent hospitalization. President Joe Biden and many others used the antiviral medication to help with recovering...
NBC12
LCPS is fully staffed with bus drivers ahead of the school year
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While many school districts are struggling to hire bus drivers, one in central Virginia is not. Louisa County Public Schools says it is has 135 drivers, making it fully staffed. Superintendent Doug Straley says the county focused on a social media push to hire drivers,...
WSET
How Virginia's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.
(WSET) — Gas prices in the state of Virginia have been dropping over the last month and we rank right in the middle when compared to the rest of the US. The state average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since April. In Lynchburg, prices average...
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
cbs19news
Saying goodbye to Rose Hill Market
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the end of an era in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Charlottesville. The Rose Hill Market closed its doors for good this past weekend. It was in business for more than 30 years. Friends and loyal customers stopped by to say goodbye to...
cbs19news
Play Putt Putt with police officers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the community can play a game of mini-golf with a police officer later this month. The Albemarle County Police Foundation says its Putt Putt with the Police event will take place Aug. 17 at the Putt Putt Fun Center on Rio Road.
Plans for large-scale e-commerce center stirs controversy in Goochland
After a lengthy discourse with the public, the Goochland Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to move forward with plans to allow a 250,000-square-foot e-commerce center to be built at a site along Ashland Road, near Rockville's Truck Supply Co.
cvilletomorrow.org
Get ready: The single use plastic bag tax is coming to Charlottesville and Albemarle Jan. 1
Both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will impose a five-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies beginning Jan. 1. During its regular business meeting Monday night, Charlottesville City Council voted 4-0 (vice mayor Juandiego Wade was on a church trip and not...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
charlottesville29.com
Same As It Ever Was: Lampo Is Back
A friend calls it the biggest Charlottesville food news in years. Lampo is back. When regulars dined at Lampo on March 14, 2020, they never imagined they’d have to wait more than 800 days for their next visit. After letting the days go by for more than two years, the next chance comes today, August 4, at 5 pm.
