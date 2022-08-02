ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
NBC News

As Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, Fmr. GOP chair says 'get rid of this primary system'

Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele says ranked-choice voting could eliminate a primary system that “only plays to the hardened edges of both parties.” The chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), said on Tuesday: "If you're talking about trying to pick your opponent, you might see us do that, sure. And I think sometimes it does make sense."July 27, 2022.
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CBS News

What to watch for as 5 states hold primaries today

Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas and Washington are holding primary elections today. One of the most closely-watched races is the Senate GOP primary in Missouri, where former President Trump made a cryptic endorsement. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
