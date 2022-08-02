Read on www.city-journal.org
Related
The Best Evidence Yet That the Climate Bill Will Work
First we got the bill. Now we have the numbers. The Inflation Reduction Act, the surprise deal that Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck last week, would significantly reduce greenhouse-gas pollution from the American economy. If passed, the bill would cut annual emissions by as much as 44 percent by the end of this decade, according to a new set of analyses from three independent research firms.
What needs to be changed to save the new climate bill in Congress
As the new Schumer-Manchin climate bill, um, the Inflation Reduction Act, enters the sausage-making phase in the Senate, it’s becoming clearer what needs to be tossed, and added, to cement passage of this vital legislation. Now that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) has made sure it includes new oil and gas leases and pipeline approvals for his fossil-fuel buddies, […]
eenews.net
Winners and losers in the ‘CHIPS and Science’ bill
President Joe Biden was part of a pep rally yesterday for a bill he’s set to sign that boosts the semiconductor industry and jump-starts federal science research. During a virtual event with Michigan Democrats at a semiconductor plant in the state, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the bill a “once-in-a-century” investment in industry. She added that it is “a win for workers, it is a win for manufacturers, and it is a win for consumers.”
Schumer-Manchin Bill Fuels Battle Between Oil and Environmental Interests
"Getting new forms of energy, feeding the grid, will ultimately reduce the price of electricity." Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona told Newsweek.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ron Bailey: Will $370 Billion in Green Energy Subsidies Make Any Difference?
In July, President Joe Biden delivered a speech at a decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, following record-breaking heat waves in both the United States and Europe. In his remarks, he said that "climate change is an emergency" and "a clear and present danger to the United States." This...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Democrats’ Climate Deal Puts U.S. Emissions Goals In Reach, 3 Separate Studies Show
The historic spending package is also forecast to create up to 9 million new jobs, lower electricity bills and prevent thousands of premature deaths.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Senate Democrats Made a Bill That Can Reduce Greenhouse Gases With the Help of American Farmers
The climate deal achieved last week by Senate Democrats could lower the high levels of methane emissions from cows and increase programs that help carbon deposit in soil, fund climate-focused research, and reduce the number of greenhouse gases produced by American farms. How the Climate Deal Will Benefit Farmers While...
eenews.net
Oil companies see ‘net positive’ in climate bill
Oil and gas executives are finding a lot to like in the Senate climate and energy bill, though they are still opposed to some provisions. The “Inflation Reduction Act,” negotiated by Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is aimed at cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by promoting cleaner forms of energy.
Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say
Environmental advocates largely praised the climate provisions in Senate Democrats’ massive taxes, health care and energy bill released Wednesday night, saying even with provisions to help the fossil fuel industry, the measure represents a historic step toward addressing the climate crisis. The 725-page bill — made public mere hours after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate […] The post Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Inflation Reduction Act's Name Says A Lot About The Climate Fight
With inflation among voters' top concerns, framing a massive spending bill as a way to address the issue makes political sense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Senate has a climate deal. Now comes the hard part
Local opposition to solar and wind farms could be a huge barrier to clean energy.
Industrial Policy Stifles Progress
The once-beleaguered CHIPS Act has finally passed and will soon receive President Joe Biden's enthusiastic signature. The big ticket item in that legislation is $52 billion worth of subsidies for computer chip manufacturers, but once the bill's passage looked inevitable, it was stuffed full of additional spending. The CHIPS and Science Act's cost has now ballooned to $280 billion. And emboldened Democrats have already moved on to another spending spree with the Inflation Reduction Act, a slimmed-down version of Biden's "build back better" initiative.
Climate bill could slash US emissions by 40% – if Democrats can pass it
Inflation Reduction Act could put US within striking distance of Biden’s goal of halving emissions by 2030, analysis suggests
How the climate deal would help farmers aid the environment
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The climate deal reached last week by Senate Democrats could reduce the amount of greenhouse gases that American farmers produce by expanding programs that help accumulate carbon in soil, fund climate-focused research and lower the abundant methane emissions that come from cows. The bill includes...
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
Australia passes landmark climate bill to cut emissions by 43% by 2030
Australia's House of Representatives has passed the federal government's bill by 89 votes to 55 to cut the country's emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030. Why it matters: The landmark bill enshrines into law the Labor government's election pledge for the world's driest inhabited continent, where fossil-fuel exports have been in high demand in recent years as Australians faced a series of climate-change related extreme weather events — from deadly wildfires to flooding.
Congress can help address the climate crisis by passing the Inflation Reduction Act
Congress is facing the opportunity of a generation to help bolster the economy of New Hampshire and the country while simultaneously addressing the existential threat of our lifetimes – climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act, under consideration in the Senate, would be the most significant achievement ever by Congress to address the climate crisis, and […] The post Congress can help address the climate crisis by passing the Inflation Reduction Act appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Japan takes step into green GDP research
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday took a first step into its research for a green gross domestic product (GDP) measurement that reflects the country's progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its economic growth.
Comments / 0