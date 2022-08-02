ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

The Best Evidence Yet That the Climate Bill Will Work

First we got the bill. Now we have the numbers. The Inflation Reduction Act, the surprise deal that Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck last week, would significantly reduce greenhouse-gas pollution from the American economy. If passed, the bill would cut annual emissions by as much as 44 percent by the end of this decade, according to a new set of analyses from three independent research firms.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

What needs to be changed to save the new climate bill in Congress

As the new Schumer-Manchin climate bill, um, the Inflation Reduction Act, enters the sausage-making phase in the Senate, it’s becoming clearer what needs to be tossed, and added, to cement passage of this vital legislation. Now that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) has made sure it includes new oil and gas leases and pipeline approvals for his fossil-fuel buddies, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Winners and losers in the ‘CHIPS and Science’ bill

President Joe Biden was part of a pep rally yesterday for a bill he’s set to sign that boosts the semiconductor industry and jump-starts federal science research. During a virtual event with Michigan Democrats at a semiconductor plant in the state, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the bill a “once-in-a-century” investment in industry. She added that it is “a win for workers, it is a win for manufacturers, and it is a win for consumers.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Tyler Cowen
Person
Joe Biden
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
eenews.net

Oil companies see ‘net positive’ in climate bill

Oil and gas executives are finding a lot to like in the Senate climate and energy bill, though they are still opposed to some provisions. The “Inflation Reduction Act,” negotiated by Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is aimed at cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by promoting cleaner forms of energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Michigan Advance

Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say

Environmental advocates largely praised the climate provisions in Senate Democrats’ massive taxes, health care and energy bill released Wednesday night, saying even with provisions to help the fossil fuel industry, the measure represents a historic step toward addressing the climate crisis. The 725-page bill — made public mere hours after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate […] The post Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ADVOCACY
Reason.com

Industrial Policy Stifles Progress

The once-beleaguered CHIPS Act has finally passed and will soon receive President Joe Biden's enthusiastic signature. The big ticket item in that legislation is $52 billion worth of subsidies for computer chip manufacturers, but once the bill's passage looked inevitable, it was stuffed full of additional spending. The CHIPS and Science Act's cost has now ballooned to $280 billion. And emboldened Democrats have already moved on to another spending spree with the Inflation Reduction Act, a slimmed-down version of Biden's "build back better" initiative.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Australia passes landmark climate bill to cut emissions by 43% by 2030

Australia's House of Representatives has passed the federal government's bill by 89 votes to 55 to cut the country's emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030. Why it matters: The landmark bill enshrines into law the Labor government's election pledge for the world's driest inhabited continent, where fossil-fuel exports have been in high demand in recent years as Australians faced a series of climate-change related extreme weather events — from deadly wildfires to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
New Hampshire Bulletin

Congress can help address the climate crisis by passing the Inflation Reduction Act

Congress is facing the opportunity of a generation to help bolster the economy of New Hampshire and the country while simultaneously addressing the existential threat of our lifetimes – climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act, under consideration in the Senate, would be the most significant achievement ever by Congress to address the climate crisis, and […] The post Congress can help address the climate crisis by passing the Inflation Reduction Act appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Japan takes step into green GDP research

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday took a first step into its research for a green gross domestic product (GDP) measurement that reflects the country's progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its economic growth.
ECONOMY

