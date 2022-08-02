Louisiana native becomes first Black 4-star general in US Marine Corps history

Read on www.wbrz.com
Former chief master sergeant of the Air Force passes away at 91
The first enlisted senior advisor of Strategic Air Command and sixth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, James M. McCoy, passed away Wednesday, a press release from the Air Force announced. He was just three weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. As the top enlisted airman from 1979 to...
Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History?
July 28 marks the annual celebration of Buffalo Soldiers Day, a commemorative holiday that celebrates the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers. The post Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History? appeared first on NewsOne.
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy held a commissioning ceremony in Florida for its newest amphibious transport dock ship, the USS Fort Lauderdale. "To the Sailors and Marines who will serve aboard USS Fort Lauderdale, thank you and your families in advance for the service you will fulfill and sacrifices you may endure," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Saturday.
Medal of Honor recipient who jumped on grenade in Korean War dies at 92
Medal of Honor recipient Robert E. Simanek, who jumped on a grenade while fighting in the Korean War, passed away on Monday in Novi, Michigan, at the age of 92, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Simanek was awarded the military’s highest honor after he dove onto a...
Michael E. Langley named Marine Corps' first Black four-star general in its 246-year history
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley has been confirmed as a general, making history as the first Black four-star Marine general in 246 years, the Marine Corps announced this week. Congress confirmed Langley's promotion on Monday. He will become commander of U.S Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, and...
US Navy punishes more than 20 sailors over fire that destroyed warship
The US Navy punished more than 20 sailors for the four-day fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard as the amphibious warship sat at port in San Diego in July 2020, the Navy announced Friday.
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Australia Ambassador Caroline Kennedy accuses male reporter of talking over woman
U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy accused a male reporter on Friday of speaking over a female reporter during a press conference. Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, took a moment away from questions at Sydney International Airport to chastise the male reporter for talking over the woman.
Retired 3-star general suspended from Army contract after tweet that appeared to mock Jill Biden
WASHINGTON – A retired three-star general was suspended from a $92-an-hour contract consulting the Army and is under investigation after posting a tweet mocking first lady Jill Biden on a hot-button social issue, according to the Army. Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, the Army's former top spokesman and recipient...
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
American Citizen Who Served In US Air Force Has Been Detained In Russian Territory
Suedi Murekezi, an American citizen who has lived in Ukraine for the past four years, has been detained by Russian forces. The 35-year-old was arrested in June while he was staying in Kherson, a provincial capital in southern Ukraine that was captured by Russian forces, The New York Times reports.
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
102-year-old woman discovers that she's a surviving member of special WWII unit
You never know when you have a legend in your family. Two years ago, a woman named Tara Garcia reached out to "CBS Mornings" correspondent David Begnaud to share a story. Her grandmother, Crescensia Garcia, had just turned 100 and had recently survived COVID-19, only having to briefly use oxygen. Begnaud shared the story of the elder Ms. Garcia with his followers on Twitter, including some pictures Tara had sent him. Little did they know, a bigger story was about to unfold.
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.
Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
The US military just awarded a $10 million contract for what could be special operators' latest gadget: jet boots
With the US military reorienting itself for a potential conflict with a highly capable adversary, the US special-operations community is investing in capabilities and technology that would give it an advantage in such a conflict. A recent investment is in a futuristic piece of technology that would have a lot...
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
The B-21 bomber won’t need a drone escort, thank you very much
When the new B-21—the Air Force’s next-gen stealth bomber—goes to war, it will do so without a drone escort. The news, broken by Breaking Defense on July 16, is a sharp reversal from earlier plans that had included developing a drone fighter that could travel alongside the bomber and protect it.
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
