Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Greenville Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 718 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Forest City, or 5 miles west of Polkville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Polkville, Ellenboro, Bostic, Thermal City, Sunshine, Union Mills and Shingle Hollow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO