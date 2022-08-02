ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Phoenix, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Once Brought A Kid Who Was Hideously Burned To The Chicago Bulls Bench, Talked With Him During The Game, And Left Time-Outs To Talk With Kid: "I Can Remember John Paxson And I Having Tears In Our Eyes, Looking At That Scene."

Athletes in the modern age are as close as anyone in society gets to the status of superhero. Children look up to their favorite players more than anyone else, and while stars don't have to be role models, they do generally take the time out to make young kids happy. And no NBA superstar's time has been as sought after by fans as Michael Jordan's.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Andre Drummond
Yardbarker

Jazz trying to trade Mitchell because he 'was leaving anyway'

It's no secret that the Utah Jazz are trying to All-Star point guard Donovan Mitchell. That became obvious after the team shipped Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, kickstarting their tear down under new CEO Danny Ainge. Some wondered why wouldn't the Jazz keep Mitchell -- who the team team...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent

On August 4, NBA veteran Tony Snell still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. The 30-year-old has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over his career. Last season was his ninth year...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The Brooklyn Nets#The Phoenix Suns
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook

Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."

One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'

Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

The Bulls Make It Official With A Notable Veteran

The Chicago Bulls had a great regular season – to a point. They started out very strongly and were on their way to a wonderful postseason but then a slew of nasty injuries sidelined some of their biggest stars and the Eastern Conference was eventually able to swallow them up.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Collin Sexton has drawn interest from Pat Riley, Heat

The Miami Heat’s pursuit of Brooklyn Nets want-away superstar Kevin Durant appears to have bogged down. The same is the case for their chase for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. At this point, it seems that Miami might not be able to bring a new superstar to South Beach this summer. Now might be the time to consider other options on the market. Perhaps a player like Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy