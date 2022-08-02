ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A big sewage spill in Surf City has forced the state to issue a warning for people not to swim nor harvest oysters and shellfish in part of the Intracoastal Waterway. State environmental officials issued the warning for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge...
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City

Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at...
SURF CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surf City, NC
Surf City, NC
Government
WECT

9,000 gallons of sewage discharges into Mulberry Creek

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte sent a notice that a thirty minute discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW on August 3. The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in the...
SHALLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Wastewater#Water Quality#In The Water#Diseases#General Health
outerbanksvoice.com

Another sizzler for our region: Heat Advisory in effect

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a Heat Advisory for our region on Aug. 4 that is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Advisory is for portions of eastern North Carolina near and just inland of the coast, including the northern Outer Banks. Heat...
NEWPORT, NC
WLOS.com

Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island and Southport remembers two years after Hurricane Isaias

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s been two years since Hurricane Isaias made landfall in the Cape Fear, leaving severe damage in Southport and Oak Island. City and town officials are reflecting on the storm, and how they have recovered. In August 2020, Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a...
SOUTHPORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Port of Morehead City looking to expand

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With constant imports coming in by train, barge, and truck, the Port of Morehead City is looking into a new warehouse facility to help keep up with the constant demand. Port Operations Manager Chip Killmeier said since 1952 the warehouses have served their purpose but upgrades and space are needed.  […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Two Carteret Co. roads to get new drainage pipes

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed for drainage system improvements. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the work on U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street), north of North Harbor Drive will take place from Aug. 15-18. Work on Merrimon Road,...
BEAUFORT, NC
coastalreview.org

Work planned on U.S. 70 north of Beaufort

BEAUFORT — Those traveling from Beaufort to Down East Carteret County on U.S. 70 later this month should expect a detour while a section of the highway north of North Harbor Drive is closed while drainage system improvements take place. The work set for Aug. 15-18 was initially planned...
BEAUFORT, NC
foxwilmington.com

NHCSO scheduled phone outage Aug. 5-6

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will begin a phone upgrade at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, per report. The office stated that their main phone line will be down until work is completed. They expect the upgrades to be finished by 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WITN

NCDOT: Onslow County road closure will take longer than expected

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say the repairs for part of an Onslow County road that was closed because it was washed out will take longer than initially expected. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they learned Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek was washed out Monday, and...
SWANSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy