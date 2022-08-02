Read on www.publicradioeast.org
WITN
State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A big sewage spill in Surf City has forced the state to issue a warning for people not to swim nor harvest oysters and shellfish in part of the Intracoastal Waterway. State environmental officials issued the warning for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge...
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s storm drains. The saltwater...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners approve $20M referendum on November ballot
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) – A $20 million bond referendum to help rebuild dams in Boiling Spring Lakes will appear on the ballot in the November election. Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners approved the bond referendum Wednesday night. It’s been four years since Hurricane Florence destroyed the dams, according...
WECT
Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City
Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at...
WRAL
300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found about 300,000 tires of an old reef. In the 1970s,...
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
WECT
9,000 gallons of sewage discharges into Mulberry Creek
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte sent a notice that a thirty minute discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW on August 3. The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in the...
Wrightsville Beach renourishment project uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean
Wrightsville Beach, N.C. — The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand. “We can't get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there's just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said. Rebuilding that usually happens every three...
outerbanksvoice.com
Another sizzler for our region: Heat Advisory in effect
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a Heat Advisory for our region on Aug. 4 that is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Advisory is for portions of eastern North Carolina near and just inland of the coast, including the northern Outer Banks. Heat...
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
whqr.org
City Council pillories "slumlord" Nine Lives, LLC for profiting off poor conditions
Wilmington City Council periodically holds hearings to decide whether to order certain buildings to vacate, close, and be repaired or torn down. It’s a part of the regular process to make sure buildings meet minimum housing standards, and many of these hearings include discussions of helping low-income homeowners make repairs.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island and Southport remembers two years after Hurricane Isaias
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s been two years since Hurricane Isaias made landfall in the Cape Fear, leaving severe damage in Southport and Oak Island. City and town officials are reflecting on the storm, and how they have recovered. In August 2020, Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a...
Port of Morehead City looking to expand
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With constant imports coming in by train, barge, and truck, the Port of Morehead City is looking into a new warehouse facility to help keep up with the constant demand. Port Operations Manager Chip Killmeier said since 1952 the warehouses have served their purpose but upgrades and space are needed. […]
WITN
Two Carteret Co. roads to get new drainage pipes
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed for drainage system improvements. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the work on U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street), north of North Harbor Drive will take place from Aug. 15-18. Work on Merrimon Road,...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
coastalreview.org
Work planned on U.S. 70 north of Beaufort
BEAUFORT — Those traveling from Beaufort to Down East Carteret County on U.S. 70 later this month should expect a detour while a section of the highway north of North Harbor Drive is closed while drainage system improvements take place. The work set for Aug. 15-18 was initially planned...
foxwilmington.com
NHCSO scheduled phone outage Aug. 5-6
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will begin a phone upgrade at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, per report. The office stated that their main phone line will be down until work is completed. They expect the upgrades to be finished by 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.
WECT
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
WITN
NCDOT: Onslow County road closure will take longer than expected
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say the repairs for part of an Onslow County road that was closed because it was washed out will take longer than initially expected. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they learned Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek was washed out Monday, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington City Council to vote on resolution changing alcohol law enforcement in downtown
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Wilmington City Council is holding a meeting on Tuesday, and voting on a resolution that would allow Wilmington Police to crack down on liquor law violations is on the agenda. The resolution would form an agreement with the New Hanover County ABC Board, giving five WPD...
