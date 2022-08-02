ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza returning for a second time

By Stephanie Thompson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XG8i_0h2HsbN900

IRVINE, Calif. ( WCMH ) — Taco Bell’s cult-favorite Mexican Pizza is making its second comeback in a menu drama that began nearly two years ago.

On Tuesday, the restaurant made announcements on social media that the popular item will be back in September. A tweet stated, “The beans have been spilled. See you and the #MexicanPizza 9/15.” An Instagram post added, “For real this time. See you on 9/15.”

The Mexican Pizza was originally dropped by Taco Bell in September 2020 , as part of a push toward more sustainable packaging and to “streamline its offerings,” according to the company.

After the announcement, a massive backlash ensued which led to a Change.org petition calling for the item’s return. The fast-food giant relented to public pressure and announced in April 2022 that the pizza would be back, “for good,” in May.

The news was posted on the company’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, with Taco Bell changing its name to “YOU BROUGHT BACK THE MEXICAN PIZZA” on the latter.

Mexican Pizza superfan and Change.org petition organizer Krish Jagirdar, praised the company for its decision in April.

“That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later, and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA,” said Jagirdar. “It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

But the euphoria was shortlived. Almost as soon as the Mexican Pizza returned, Taco Bell locations across the United States began running out of the item .

“Because of the incredible love for the Mexican Pizza, we have begun selling out across the country. Our restaurant teams trained weeks for what we knew would be a big return, we just didn’t realize how big, and replenishing the beloved menu item is taking longer than we’d like,” a statement on Taco Bell’s website read.

The company then set up a Mexican Pizza FAQ page for the latest details and information. Which now confirms the pizza will be back and further explains the item’s false start in May.

“Upon its menu return, demand for the Mexican Pizza was 7x higher than when previously available. While demand and ingredient shortages delayed that permanency, it’ll be here to stay for good when it returns September 15.”

The FAQ page also addresses the delay of the restaurant chain’s “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” collaboration with Dolly Parton .

“The shortage of the Mexican Pizza came with the postponement of Mexican Pizza: the Musical. Stay tuned for more details on how Taco Bell will celebrate the menu item’s return.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Rantoul Police arrest woman in connection to deadly fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police officers said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly fight. In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were called Monday afternoon regarding a battery victim at a hospital. That victim, Shelby Rix, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Officers found 27-year-old […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

‘It’s sad,’ hotel manager says after deadly fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A fight broke out at a Rantoul hotel Monday that left one woman dead and another in custody. Rantoul police arrested 27-year-old Khydijah Brazell in connection to the incident. She was charged with murder. First Heritage Inn front desk manager Diana Day doesn’t believe any of the hotel staff saw anything. […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Springfield woman dies after car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old woman died in Springfield after a car crash Friday morning. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the woman died near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.  The coroner and Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Loses Beloved LTO (Could It Pull a Mexican Pizza?)

Taco Bell has gotten an awful lot of publicity for its shenanigans involving the Mexican Pizza. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report fast-food chain removed the item from its menu for pandemic-related reasons (so it said) then returned it this summer only to have it sell out due to what the company has framed as unexpectedly high demand.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mexican#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Change Org
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after investigation into deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June. Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He […]
RANTOUL, IL
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering

Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCIA

Man dead after losing control of vehicle, coroner says

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jovan A. Smith, 34, was pronounced dead around 10:45 p.m. at the scene. A single-car crash happened around 9:15 p.m., between Kenwood Drive and West Kirby Avenue. Champaign Police said that Smith was driving on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: Woman hurt in shooting, suspect arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Urbana Police are investigating after they said a woman was hurt after a shooting. A suspect in the shooting was arrested. Police were called to an area near South Philo Road and East Harding Drive at around 2:15 a.m. on July 24 regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old […]
WCIA

Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department and Missing Person Awareness Network are working together to find a missing teenager they believe is in danger. Zowee Miller, 15, was last seen on July 30 near Iles Park and is still believed to be in the city. She is described as being White, 5 feet, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: One person hurt after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning. The call for CPD came in around 2:15 a.m. near West Church and North Prairie streets. Officials said a fight escalated and ended with one person shot. Their current condition is unknown. CPD said the suspect is in custody. There were multiple […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Family back home together after tragic accident

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like you know my families complete again,” Bill Croy, Whites’ […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to US average gas price

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme is deflating the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to match U.S. average gas prices. “We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said in a statement. Every Wednesday through...
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside

Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
RIVERSIDE, CA
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy