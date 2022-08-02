Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring

Read on www.chronicleonline.com
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
WCJB
Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has released video of officers chasing and arresting a teenager accused of stealing an unlocked truck, with a firearm inside. The victim told officers he was working outside near the corner of Northeast 3rd Street and East Silver Springs Boulevard on July 29. He went inside to grab a towel and left his keys in his pickup truck, with a gun inside. When he came back out, the truck was gone.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man found in hotel room with missing teenage girl sentenced
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man who deputies say was found in a hotel room with a missing 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for dozens of child sex crimes. Tyler Thompson will spend the next 40 years in Florida State Prison and was given 45...
1 dead in Pasco County mobile home fire
A person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Pasco County Friday morning.
hernandosun.com
Teen accused in multi-county crime spree
A teenager is suspected in connection with a series of burglaries in the Ridge Manor area as well as other crimes in three nearby counties.’. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), detectives began investigating a series of burglaries in the area of McKethan Road and Treiman Boulevard in May.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police offer safety tips for local shoppers
The occurrence of distraction-type thefts has increased in local stores, and the Ocala Police Department is offering safety tips for the city’s shoppers. While shopping in a store, theft suspects attempt to distract victims long enough to steal their purse or wallet. According to OPD, these thefts typically increase in the summer and winter months, and it can be difficult to investigate since the suspects are usually long gone by the time that the victim realizes that a theft occurred.
ocala-news.com
Man on felony probation arrested by MCSO deputy after fleeing in stolen SUV
A 29-year-old man on felony probation was arrested in Ocala after he was caught driving a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 900 block of SW 17th Street in Ocala in reference to a stolen Jeep Liberty SUV that was traveling in the area.
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
alachuachronicle.com
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Human skeletal remains found in woods behind Ocala warehouse, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A human skull was found in the woods behind a warehouse in Ocala Wednesday, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officials responded to a call about the discovery near the 1600 block of SW 17th shortly before 5 a.m. "The remains were initially found by homeless people...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Tampa Bank Robbery Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a male suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a local credit union. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a black male suspect entered
Pasco Sheriff: Two Men Caught On Camera Stealing From Hudson Plumbing Company
HUDSON, Fla. – Two men were caught on camera stealing from a local business and Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying these men. On July 22 at around 9:45 p.m., two suspects stole property from the bed of the truck located at a
Hudson motorcyclist dies in Palm Harbor crash
A motorcyclist from Hudson was killed after hitting a car in Pinellas County on Wednesday.
2 serving life sentences accused in more slayings in suspected rape and murder spree in Florida
Two men have been charged in two Tampa Bay-area cold-case murders based on DNA evidence that exonerated a death-row inmate. Their indictments in the decades-old cases were announced Thursday. Robert Duboise was wrongfully convicted of the capital murder of Barbara Grams, a 19-year-old who was raped and found beaten to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report July 26 through Aug. 3
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for Tuesday, July 26, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Burglary, 8:50 a.m. July 26, off Pioneer Terrace, Hernando. Burglary, 3:52 p.m. July 26, off Harrison Street, Hernando. Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man charged with pawning stolen weed eater
A 19-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a victim’s weed eater and pawning it at a local store. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the incident location on NW 76th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the male victim who stated that his orange 28CC Husqvarna weed eater had been stolen, and he added that his first initial and last name were written on the engine’s cover.
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks South Brooksville shooter
Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a shooting near Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. Now they are seeking the person responsible for the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m., on July 31, deputies patrolling the area saw a large group of people gathered at...
ocala-news.com
OPD officer receives award after surprising local child with bicycle
A local radio station recently recognized an Ocala Police Department officer for his compassion and for going above and beyond the call of duty after he surprised a local child with a bicycle. Last year, Officer Jorge A. Fernandez, a school resource officer at Howard Middle School, saw a student...
villages-news.com
Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441
An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high rate
