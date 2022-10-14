ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club

By Jami Farkas
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

As a consumer, you have lots of choices when it comes to where to shop. But in these days of inflation and accompanying rising prices, you're undoubtedly feeling the pinch at the cash register. If you're a Sam's Club member, you can find some price relief with items that are a tremendous value compared to other stores.

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
More: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

From treats to medications to pantry staples, Sam's Club can help you to save big money -- more than enough to pay you back for the $45 basic annual membership fee. These 10 items, in fact, are always cheaper at Sam's Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JMnh_0h2Hoqec00

Zevia Soda

"At Sam's Club, you can find a 30-pack of six different flavors for around $17, which is far better than what you'll pay at other stores," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com . "At standard grocery stores, you can expect to pay anywhere from 87 cents to $1.05 per can, but at Sam's Club, it works out to about 57 cents per can. If you're trying to avoid sugar but still want a soda fix, this is an incredible deal."

Live Richer Podcast: Parenting Hacks: Ways To Score Cheap School Supplies This School Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orU9o_0h2Hoqec00

Peanut Butter

Janell Poulette, founder of SavingYouDinero.com , has a favorite go-to at Sam's Club. "It's a two-pack of peanut butter that will last you months," she said.

Sam's Club has a few choices, including two 48-ounce jars of Skippy creamy style spread for $10.28 -- 10.7 cents per ounce. Compare that to Target, where single 40-ounce jars cost $5.99, or about 15 cents an ounce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Me67l_0h2Hoqec00

Sugar

"If you like to bake, Sam's Club has an excellent deal on name-brand sugar," Ramhold said. "You can get a 10-pound bag of Domino sugar for about 72 cents per pound, or around $7.28. An even better deal as long as you can store it is the 25-pound bag of sugar for about $16.98, which works out to 68 cents per pound."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RF2Wl_0h2Hoqec00

Chocolate Chips

Continue that baking trend with chocolate chips, Poulette said.

"They have a giant, resealable bag that makes it easy to add to cookies, pancakes, or just grab a handful as needed," she said.

Pick up the 72-ounce bag of Nestle Toll House semi-sweet chocolate chips for $9.98, which works out to almost 14 cents an ounce. You'd need to buy six standard-sized 12-ounce bags at Target to get the same chip count. At $2.79 a bag, that's more than 23 cents per ounce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSUNJ_0h2Hoqec00

Trash Bags

Kevin Huang, the CEO of Ambient Home, said every home needs kitchen trash bags -- especially high-quality ones -- and he recommends Sam's house brand.

"The Member's Mark trash bags at Sam's Club are your best bet if you want a heavy-duty trash bag that can carry 10 pounds more than other brands and won't rip and spill its contents," he said. "It comes in three scents - lavender, fresh and clean, and unscented and, best of all, it is much more affordable at $18.98 for a box of 200 13-gallon trash bags. That's only nine cents each. This price point is definitely much less than other brands of the same kind and quality, and you'll only find it at Sam's Club."

The Member's Mark Power Flex tall kitchen drawstring trash bags compare to the Glad ForceFlex bags, where a box of 200 sells for $32.49.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTxWm_0h2Hoqec00

Albanese Gummy Bears

"These have a loyal following as being the best gummy bears out there, and Sam's Club has one of the best prices candy fans can find," Ramhold said. "A 56-ounce bag is around $8.48, or 15 cents per ounce at the warehouse club; meanwhile, shopping elsewhere means paying up to $8 for a 36-ounce bag - that works out to 22 cents per ounce."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kewXP_0h2Hoqec00

Full-Size Candy Bars

"Speaking of candy, if you want to be known as the 'full-bar house' for trick or treating around Halloween, Sam's Club has prices that are hard to beat. For instance, a box of 36 full-sized Kit Kat bars will cost around $27.52 normally, which is about 76 cents per bar," Ramhold said. "Shopping elsewhere, a single Kit Kat bar will cost roughly $1.29 or so, and even if you buy a multi-pack in a regular grocery store, it'll still work out to about $1 per bar at best.

"Even better is that Sam's Club has Halloween-themed candies in bulk as well, depending on the season. So if you want to hand out Reese's pumpkins, you can get a bag of 65 of those for about $10.98, or about 17 cents per pumpkin. And if you want to offer a variety of candies, Sam's Club has boxes of full-sized Butterfingers, Crunch bars and Baby Ruths to make it easier to mix things up; expect to pay around $20.46 for a box of 32 of these, which works out to about 64 cents per candy bar."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X40UW_0h2Hoqec00

Allergy Pills

Leila Ruth Novales, who works in the medical profession as the marketing director at Fortis Medical Billing , recommends Sam's Club for anti-allergy medication.

"Member's Mark has the lowest-priced anti-allergy medicine around" she said. "Aller-itin loratadine tablets are very affordable at only $11.97 for 400 tablets or 3 cents per tablet. It's an over-the-counter medicine similar to big brands like Claritin."

A box of 70 Claritin tablets costs nearly $39 at Walmart, and the store's private label -- Equate -- is priced at $12.24 for 120 tablets. That's about 56 cents and 10 cents per pill, respectively -- much higher than the Sam's Club price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHD3C_0h2Hoqec00

Cereal

"Not only will you find better prices on single flavors, but you'll also find better prices on variety packs," Ramhold said. "For instance, at a regular grocery store, a box of Honey Nut Cheerios may be about 25 cents per ounce; at Sam's Club, you can get a bigger amount for about 16 cents per ounce. If you don't want to commit to that much of one flavor, though, Sam's Club also has better prices on variety packs. For instance, a box of 8 mini boxes of Kellogg's cereal at standard big-box stores works out to about 54 cents per box; at Sam's Club, you can get a package of 30 mini boxes for around 33 cents per box."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VTqe_0h2Hoqec00

Deodorant

Sam's Club has a lot of bargains in the personal care department, and deodorant is at the top of the list. Pick up a five-pack of Dove Men+Care antiperspirant deodorant, 2.7-ounce size, for $19.58 -- less than $4 each. If you buy one at a time, expect to pay $5.99 each at Target.

If you bought these 10 items on a regular basis, the savings would be considerable at the end of a year. It's probably time to put your Sam's Club membership to its best use.

Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Dos and Don’ts of Shopping at Sam’s Club

Every dollar counts when shopping at a warehouse club like Sam’s Club. Shoppers who invest in a Sam’s Club membership want to make sure they’re utilizing shopping strategies that go beyond buying their favorite products in bulk. dos and don’ts of shopping at Sam’s Club to score...
12tomatoes.com

CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good

Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
GOBankingRates

7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club in October

It's no secret that Sam's Club has great deals. However, sometimes the membership-only warehouse club really outdoes itself. For example, if you haven't browsed the store's website or stopped in at...
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s customer left disgusted after he catches staff doing this in the restaurant

Food safety and hygiene are the minimum benchmarks that customers expect restaurants to adhere to. While there could be occasional slip-ups that the restaurant might make behind-the-scenes, it is quiet another matter to be caught red-handed by a customer. As reported by The Sun, a customer in a McDonald’s restaurant...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Mashed

The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse

We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
INDIANA STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
204K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy