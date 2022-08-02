Read on www.wbtv.com
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C. Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled. Updated:...
Lucky for Life winner in Gastonia gets $1k for the rest of their life
If taken as an annuity, the winner can take home $365,000 every year for the rest of their life.
WATCH: Charlotte rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention
Charlotte has about 600 open homicide cases that date all the way back to the early 1960s, according to stats from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Here are three puzzling, unsolved homicide cases that took place in Charlotte, including one from the 1950s. Editor’s Note: Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of these […] The post 3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Family denied boarding, told they were on no-go list during layover at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — A family of six traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport got a nasty surprise this weekend when a gate agent kicked them off a flight and then told them they were banned from flying on American Airlines. The Meyer family told Channel 9 it took them 36...
Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
CMPD investigating after one shot and killed in southwest Charlotte
In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Cases have been popping up all over the country, including right here in the Carolinas. Old Eastland Mall site being...
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
One killed in west Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard.
Man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte homicide, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was found shot to death in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. in the 8900 block of Avebury Drive, not far from W.T. Harris Blvd. When they arrived, officers said […]
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Avebury Drive near East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officers responded around 2 a.m. Friday...
‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023
It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. Site work on the new facility is expected to begin in August, with production anticipated to start by the end of 2023. Tracking Charlotte's boom or bust housing market. Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT.
Groundbreaking ceremony for Eastland Mall site happening Wednesday
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C. On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traditional public school enrollment saw a drop during...
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
Some long-time Carowinds attractions shutting down
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
charlotteonthecheap.com
2nd Annual Kantoberfest in Kannapolis
West Avenue District and Old Armor Beer Company are present the 2nd Annual Kantoberfest. This is Kannapolis’ Oktoberfest celebration. We’ve put together a big list of Oktoberfest celebrations in the Charlotte area! Check it out for the Wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions, bratwurst, beer and more!. It...
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near Charlotte
Wine lovers, rejoice! There are plenty of fantastic wineries near Charlotte, NC that offer delicious wines from across the globe. They make for the perfect day trip or a weekend getaway, and with so many to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect spot for your taste. Here are a few of our favorites.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police make second arrest in April homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person has been arrested and charged in a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left a man dead in April. Siley was killed near a hotel on West Woodlawn Road April 30. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Howard on July 26 in Lee Summit, Missouri.
