ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Axios Charlotte

3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention

Charlotte has about 600 open homicide cases that date all the way back to the early 1960s, according to stats from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Here are three puzzling, unsolved homicide cases that took place in Charlotte, including one from the 1950s. Editor’s Note: Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of these […] The post 3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal

Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muggsy Bogues
WCNC

Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte homicide, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was found shot to death in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. in the 8900 block of Avebury Drive, not far from W.T. Harris Blvd. When they arrived, officers said […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Avebury Drive near East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officers responded around 2 a.m. Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf
WBTV

Groundbreaking ceremony for Eastland Mall site happening Wednesday

Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C. On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traditional public school enrollment saw a drop during...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season

Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
charlotteonthecheap.com

2nd Annual Kantoberfest in Kannapolis

West Avenue District and Old Armor Beer Company are present the 2nd Annual Kantoberfest. This is Kannapolis’ Oktoberfest celebration. We’ve put together a big list of Oktoberfest celebrations in the Charlotte area! Check it out for the Wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions, bratwurst, beer and more!. It...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police make second arrest in April homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person has been arrested and charged in a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left a man dead in April. Siley was killed near a hotel on West Woodlawn Road April 30. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Howard on July 26 in Lee Summit, Missouri.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy