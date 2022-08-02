Davidson Homes holds ribbon cutting for 500-rooftop community in Hartselle

Read on hartselleenquirer.com
2 million square foot industrial park planned for Huntsville
Fairway Investments and Triad Properties have purchased land to build a two million-square foot industrial park off Greenbriar Parkway in the fast growing Limestone County part of Huntsville. According to a news release, the master-planned distribution and commerce park will have access to Interstates 65 and 565. The name of...
Bank Independent to build $60 million operations center in Muscle Shoals
A native Alabama bank announced plans Thursday to build a operations center with an investment of more than $60 million in Muscle Shoals. Bank Independent made the announcement as it marks its 75th year in operation after being founded in Colbert County in northwest Alabama. The facility will be built...
WAFF
Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission approved the Clift Farm development’s plan to move into phase two. Phase two will allow the development of four plots for commercial use, bringing more stores and restaurants to Madison. Joey Ceci, spokesperson for Breland companies, said these properties are being...
theredstonerocket.com
Redstone housing residents deliver feedback
Residents of Hunt Housing were commended Thursday for their response to the annual housing survey. “We had 173 responses,” Ray Zapata, housing chief at the Garrison, said during the Facebook Live Town Hall meeting. “That’s a 52% return rate, the highest we’ve had at Redstone Arsenal.”
Private developers showing interest in Huntsville’s Mill Creek transformation
The City of Huntsville has been in contact with private developers interested in partnering with the Mill Creek transformation project. “Even though we haven’t issued a formal solicitation, I think the word’s gotten out,” said Dennis Madsen, manager of Long-Range and Urban Planning. Finding the right private...
WAFF
Greenbrier Parkway land purchased to develop industrial park in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Through a partnership between Fairway Investments and Triad Properties, land has been purchased near Greenbrier Parkway to develop the Huntsville West Industrial Park. The joint venture plans to develop distribution, warehouse and logistics space. Building sizes will range from 250,000 to 400,000 square feet and there...
Construction underway for Huntsville ‘Get-A-Way’ Skate Park
Ground has been broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be the newest skate park in Huntsville, slated to be open by 2023.
WAFF
Gas leak at Mae Jemison High School caused students to evacuate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A gas leak outside of Mae Jemison High School caused students from the school and Ronald E. McNair Junior High School to briefly evacuate on Friday morning. According to Huntsville City Schools, the issue has been resolved and students are returning to class.
Huntsville area Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville resort: Wasting away or just waiting?
Four years after the word it was coming, Madison County is no closer to its own Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville hotel and resort. But don’t give up, because developers say conversations continue. And don’t forget there’s been a pandemic in the meantime. The hotel was (is?) destined for...
gcanews.com
Freeman Webb Company takes over 334 unit Huntsville Apartment Complex making them the second largest owner in Huntsville market – Major Improvements Planned
Freeman Webb Company of Nashville, Tennessee, a full-service real estate investment and management firm, recently took over Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in the Huntsville area. The 334-unit apartment complex is Freeman Webb’s seventh property in the Huntsville area, making the company the second largest operator in the Huntsville-Madison market.
Madison County to build new courthouse downtown, site to be determined
Madison County will build a new courthouse, Commission Chairman Dale Strong said at his State of the County Address at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday. Strong said the Commission will go through the same process as it did during the construction of its Service Center, which opened last year at Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue.
Athens-Limestone Chamber announces Christmas theme winner
The Athens-Limestone County Chamber Program has announced the winning Christmas theme for this year's holiday event: A Christmas in Candyland.
WAFF
Let’s Move Athens to take place Saturday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s Move Athens is scheduled to take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the Athens Recreation Center. The event will feature activities like a three-on-three basketball tournament, a three-point shootout, free haircuts and school supplies along with a blood drive. According to...
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of Seleno at Bridge Street
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of Seleno at Bridge Street, a 244-unit multifamily property located in Huntsville, Alabama. Cushman & Wakefield’s Craig Hey and Andrew Brown represented the seller, Twenty Lake Holdings, in the transaction. The multifamily property was acquired...
WAFF
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
WAFF
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital names new CEO
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama appointed Brent Mills as its new chief executive officer. In this position Mills will oversee all day-to-day operations, patient care and quality. Mills assumed the position in June 2022. Mills previously served as the CEO of Encompass...
apr.org
Huntsville agency pushes for pet adoption this weekend
Huntsville and Madison County residents can take home a pet at a cheaper price this weekend. Huntsville Animal Services is encouraging residents to adopt not shop with its latest summer promotion. The agency is waiving most adult dog and cat adoption fees through Saturday. About 75 animals have their adoption fees waived already. This promotion is part of the shelter’s Adoption League of Heroes Campaign.
Lego Extravaganza coming to Downtown Huntsville!
If you're looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, look no further than EarlyWorks Children's Museum in Downtown Huntsville.
Rock the South: Law enforcement update
CULLMAN, Ala. – With thousands descending on Cullman this weekend for the Rock the South music festival, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said his department’s primary focus will be safety and security. “As with any event that the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office works, our first priority is to keep the community safe, and Rock the South is no different,” Gentry said. The sheriff said deputies will be out in full force this weekend doing everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and residents. “We encourage everyone to know your travel routes, parking areas and what can and cannot be brought into the...
$700 million in road projects planned for Huntsville metro
Nearly 50 road projects totaling about $700 million are in the planning stages in the Huntsville metropolitan area. But many of the projects listed by the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are still decades away from construction. That includes the most expensive project on the list, a more than $121...
