Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake shooting suspect under arrest after shots fired at Gateway Inn
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly shooting another man early Friday morning. According to a press release, emergency responders in Salt Lake were notified about the shooting at the Gateway Inn, at 819 W. North Temple St. in Salt lake City.
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
kjzz.com
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
KUTV
Taylorsville man arrested after allegedly stabbing roommate in eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police arrested a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to arrest documents. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the domestic violence report in the area of 5000 South and Scarsdale Court, where they made contact with the victim.
ksl.com
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed in Morgan County crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — A motorcyclist has died after being thrown from a bike while southbound on Trappers Loop Road on Thursday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol officials, the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. when the rider was "unable to maintain his lane of travel," and as a result left the road and was thrown from his bike.
kslnewsradio.com
Teen hospitalized in West Valley City drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenage boy was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning in West Valley City. West Valley City Police say the victim is a 16-year-old boy. He was walking home near the Hunter Ridge Park area of 4360 S and 5710 W when he was […]
Gephardt Daily
Missing Brigham City woman who spent 5 days in crashed car climbs up 300-foot ravine to safety
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City woman reported missing on July 26 was found, dehydrated and with internal injuries, late Wednesday after she climbed up a 300-foot ravine after a car wreck. “On 8/3/22 at 2245 hours a 64 year old female from...
KSLTV
Man dead after multi-car crash on Redwood Road
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A 26-year-old man has died following a four-car crash in North Salt Lake. Assistant Chief Mitch Gwilliam with the North Salt Lake Police Department said the driver crossed the center median while on Redwood Road Thursday morning and collided with a car head-on, which sent the initial car into another passenger car, and then into a large pickup truck towing a trailer.
kslnewsradio.com
Man accused of killing two kids in Eagle Mountain crash pleads not guilty
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has plead not guilty after he was accused of crashing into two young children and killing them. Kent Cody Barley, age 25, appeared in Fourth District Court before Judge Robert Lund in an arraignment hearing today. He is facing three criminal charges,...
KSLTV
Bountiful police: one arrested, one still hospitalized after TikTok dispute ends in stabbings
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police said they arrested a 20-year-old woman Wednesday following a weekend confrontation over a TikTok video which turned into a fight that ended in stab wounds and other injuries for at least six people. One teenage girl, Bountiful police said, remained at Primary Children’s Hospital as...
Police looking for man who stole $2,000 saddle in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect. On July 26, the suspect reportedly entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000. Witnesses say the suspect got into a gold colored pickup truck […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid
SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
4 more teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old
Four more people have been arrested for their involvement in the death of a 16-year-old who died following an altercation Monday
kjzz.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on theft suspect
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect. On July 26, according to police, the suspect went into an area store and left with a handmade DL Moe saddle. The value of the saddle is worth more than $2,000.
Murray Police searching for alleged car thief
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The Murray Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a minivan. Her image was captured on camera standing outside moments before she allegedly drove away with the stolen vehicle. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, royal blue shorts and has light-colored […]
Gephardt Daily
Sandy busts drunk driving suspect: blows 5 times legal limit, has 38 hard seltzer cans, two pints on board
SANDY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police arrested a drunk driver who allegedly posted a blood alcohol content five times the legal limit driving a car cluttered with more than 40 alcohol containers. A portable breath test on scene tested at .278, well above Utah’s .05...
Gephardt Daily
Alleged scammers in custody after trying to sell fake gold jewelry to Layton police chief
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Layton Police Department has issued a scam alert after three arrests were made of alleged scammers who tried to sell fake gold jewelry the Layton Police Chief. “A group of people have recently been in our area approaching people in...
