ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed in Morgan County crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — A motorcyclist has died after being thrown from a bike while southbound on Trappers Loop Road on Thursday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol officials, the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. when the rider was "unable to maintain his lane of travel," and as a result left the road and was thrown from his bike.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crash on Trapper’s Loop claims the life of a motorcyclist

MORGAN, COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist died following a crash on Trapper’s Loop Thursday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened near milepost 6 at 3:30 p.m. The UHP says the motorcyclist was traveling southbound and was unable to stay in the lane of traffic and left the highway. Subsequently, the motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#City Police#Yukon#Slcpd
KSLTV

Man dead after multi-car crash on Redwood Road

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A 26-year-old man has died following a four-car crash in North Salt Lake. Assistant Chief Mitch Gwilliam with the North Salt Lake Police Department said the driver crossed the center median while on Redwood Road Thursday morning and collided with a car head-on, which sent the initial car into another passenger car, and then into a large pickup truck towing a trailer.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
ABC4

Police looking for man who stole $2,000 saddle in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect. On July 26, the suspect reportedly entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000. Witnesses say the suspect got into a gold colored pickup truck […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid

SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Murray Police searching for alleged car thief

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The Murray Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a minivan.  Her image was captured on camera standing outside moments before she allegedly drove away with the stolen vehicle. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, royal blue shorts and has light-colored […]
MURRAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy