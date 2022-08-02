Read on hartselleenquirer.com
Related
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Lost Pet Tortoise Causes U.K. Train Delays After Wandering onto Tracks
Train services had to be stopped to rescue an injured giant tortoise that had strayed onto the tracks. Passengers spotted Clyde the tortoise walking the rail line, to the disbelief of railway workers, on Monday, according to SWNS. The delay occurred on August 1, when Clyde, who managed to escape...
BBC
Royal Welsh: Prize-winning horse found starving 'prancing again'
A former prize-winning stallion that was found starving and with overgrown hooves is "prancing again", a charity has said. In his youth, 23-year-old Prince won top prizes at the Royal Welsh Show and the Lampeter Stallion Show. But he was found, having wandered into the grounds of a Caerphilly care...
Racing pigeon owner flies 4,000 miles to Alabama to be reunited with his prized bird who ended up there after getting lost on its way back home from Gateshead
A dedicated pigeon race owner has been reunited with his prized bird after flying 4,000 miles to Alabama to bring it back to the UK after it got lost on its way home. Alan Todd was worried sick after Bob the pigeon failed to return home from its journey from Guernsey to Gateshead, which should have taken between eight and ten hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adorable Kitten Has Emergency Surgery After Scoffing Down 21 Hair Bands
When vets gave the poor kitty an X-ray, they were left stunned to find a clump of hairbands in her stomach.
PETS・
BBC
Wolverhampton girl born at 25 weeks writes charity book with mum
A girl born at 25 weeks has helped her mum write a charity book to help other parents who experience premature labour. Shemayne Walker from Bushbury, Wolverhampton, had an emergency caesarean section in November 2014. Ms Walker described daughter Naiyana as looking like "a tiny baby bird" when she was...
BBC
Hot weather cost family flower farm Shropshire Petals over £20k
A firm said the cancellation of a flower festival after the hot, dry weather has cost it more than £20,000. Shropshire Petals, near Newport, was hoping to welcome visitors who wanted to create "unforgettable memories" and be pictured in a field full of flowers. But the family-run farm which...
Comments / 0