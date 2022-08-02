Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'No Urgency' to Add WR After James Washington's Foot Injury

Read on bleacherreport.com
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom Handy
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasTexas State
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulDallas, TX
JC Jackson quickly fitting into new-look Chargers defense
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Less than two weeks into training camp, J.C. Jackson is proving to be a quick study of the Los Angeles Chargers defense. The 26-year-old cornerback, one of the top defensive signings in the league during the offseason, has been making life difficult for wide receivers during practices. He came up with a big interception Friday during a two-minute drill near the end of practice. Backup quarterback Easton Stick threw a pass over the middle intended for Trevon Bradford before Jackson tipped it and then came up with the ball before it hit the ground. It’s the kind of play that has made Jackson one of the top defensive backs in the league and it was deserving of the nickname of Mr. INT that he gave himself during his four years with New England.
49ers don't want Jimmy Garoppolo with Seahawks for Week 2 game?
The San Francisco 49ers have until Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET to release or trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Otherwise, they'll be on the hook for his non-guaranteed $24.2M base salary and $26.9M salary-cap hit for 2022. There is, however, no financial benefit in cutting Garoppolo before that time,...
Deshaun Watson to Continue Taking QB1 Reps at Browns Practice Until NFL Appeal Wraps
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to taking the majority of snaps with the first-team offense until a decision on the NFL's appeal of his six-game suspension is announced. Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will "kind of await clarity on...
Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Died Due to Complications from Seizure Disorder
Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death at age 33 in December was the result of "complications of a seizure disorder," according to an autopsy report released to the public Friday. Kevin Vaughan and Mike Klis of 9NEWS Denver provided more information. Thomas played in the NFL for 10 seasons,...
Shannon Sharpe Thinks NFL Will Call Aaron Rodgers After Revealing Psychedelic Usage
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe expects the NFL will contact Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he revealed his use of ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic from South America. "I don't know the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics," Sharpe told TMZ Sports in an interview...
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Says It Was a 'Relief' to Sign 2-Year, $36.7M Contract
Diontae Johnson is happy to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next few years. The wide receiver said it was a "relief" to come to terms on a contract agreement Wednesday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The comments came after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Johnson and the Steelers agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension that will allow him to become a free agent after the 2024 season.
Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers. Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.
Report: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Injury Described as Tendonitis; Rams Not Concerned
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford is experiencing "bad tendonitis" in his right elbow, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added the Rams don't believe at this time this will be a long-term concern:. The 2014 Pro Bowler proved to be the missing piece of the puzzle as the...
Roger Goodell Won't Directly Oversee NFL's Appeal of Deshaun Watson Ban
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed Peter C. Harvey, former New Jersey attorney general, to hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio first reported Goodell wouldn't oversee the appeal. The collective bargaining agreement entitles Goodell or a person he selects to evaluate further action after an independent...
Saints Rumors: Kiko Alonso Agrees to Contract, Hasn't Played Since 2019
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to sign linebacker Kiko Alonso after he worked out at team facilities Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints plan to "take a shot" on the veteran linebacker despite Alonso having not played a down since the 2019 season. Alonso suffered...
Tony Buzbee: Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension 'Isn't Even a Slap on the Wrist'
Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women who made sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson, criticized the six-game suspension handed down to the Cleveland Browns quarterback. "Six games isn't even a slap on the wrist," Buzbee told reporters at a press conference Thursday. "It's a kiss on the...
Cooper Kupp 'Respectfully' Disagrees with Justin Jefferson Ranking Himself Better
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp isn't accepting the notion that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the best wide receiver in the NFL. According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Jefferson was asked recently to name the league's top wideout, and while he mentioned Kupp, he ultimately went with himself, saying, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me."
Tom Brady Reportedly Excused from Bucs Practice 'to Attend to a Personal Matter'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was excused from Friday's training-camp practice to handle a personal matter. Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk reported Brady's absence from the session. Backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask assumed the reins of the Bucs offense. Brady rarely misses any game action, starting every...
Hall of Fame Game Takeaways: Travon Walker Steals the Show
The first NFL preseason game is complete. After an offseason filled with trades and dramatic twists, consuming fresh football felt so good. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. The biggest names on each team sat this game...
Chad Ochocinco Left $1,000 Tip on Bill at North Carolina Restaurant
Chad Ochocinco remains an eccentric personality in the best way possible. The former NFL receiver left a $1,000 tip on a $24.39 bill at a North Carolina restaurant on Wednesday:. The Madden reference makes it even better as the six-time Pro Bowler is known to play the video game with...
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Heisman Picks
The most prestigious award in sports is both magnificent and mysterious. And the process to determine a Heisman winner remains remarkably imperfect. There are too many voters. There is too much weight put on quarterbacks. Certain players from certain programs are essentially removed from consideration before the season begins because of the logo on their helmets.
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Patriots' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
The New England Patriots have one of the most fascinating rosters to track from a fantasy football perspective. New England has a second-year quarterback, a dynamic one-two punch at running back, an improved wide receiver group and a touchdown machine at tight end. The challenge for fantasy managers is to...
Cal Practice Day 1: Many Untested Players Create a Challenge
Head coach Justin Wilcox discusses the talent available, absence of Stanley McKenzie and Nick Morrow and the quarterback position
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Envision Playing in NFL at Age 45 Like Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turned 45 on Wednesday, and there's really no telling when the seven-time Super Bowl champion might hang up the cleats. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, is a different story. The Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters Wednesday that he doesn't envision himself playing...
