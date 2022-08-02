ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Angels 'Never Seriously Considered' Deadline Deal

The Los Angeles Angels "never seriously considered" trade offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post:. "The Shohei Ohtani trade never had a chance. Word is Angels owner Arte Moreno didn’t even want to hear offers, so talks barely got off the ground. "The...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, August Edition

Who are MLB's 10 best players at each position with two months to go in the 2022 season?. That's the simple question we set out to answer, and it required casting aside past performance, expectations and long-term projections. In other words, name recognition and previous success don't mean anything here....
MLB
Bleacher Report

Jackie Bradley Jr. Cut by Red Sox After Eric Hosmer Trade; Won World Series with BOS

The Boston Red Sox have released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., the team announced Thursday. The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams first reported the move. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham prior to the MLB trade deadline Tuesday, and McWilliams noted that Pham's arrival "apparently made Bradley expendable, with the Sox choosing to go with Jarren Duran as the everyday center fielder."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Juan Soto Thanks Nationals, Fans After Blockbuster Deadline Trade to Padres

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto tweeted a message of thanks to the Washington Nationals and their fans early Wednesday morning following his pre-deadline trade to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Soto expressed gratitude for the Nats organization and the fans who supported him, while also...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Tweets, Memes from Episodes 5, 6 of ESPN Documentary

The fifth and sixth episodes of ESPN's The Captain, highlighting legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, aired on Thursday night, and they were just as good as the previous episodes in the docuseries. The fifth chapter of the seven-episode documentary began by highlighting the Yankees' loss to the Red...
MLB

