Juan Soto: 'I Wish Good Luck to the Other Pitchers' Facing Padres Lineup
Juan Soto sent a clear message to opposing pitchers who will be facing the new-look San Diego Padres lineup. "It's going to be really exciting," Soto told reporters when asked about San Diego's offense. "I wish good luck to the other pitchers." The Padres pulled off one of the biggest...
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Undecided on Retirement: 'I Don't Feel Well Right Now'
At 39 years old, Miguel Cabrera's career in Major League Baseball is undoubtedly winding down, and the Detroit Tigers veteran is unsure if he'll return for the 2023 season or retire. Cabrera intends to meet with his agent, Tigers general manager Al Avila and others before making a decision about...
Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Angels 'Never Seriously Considered' Deadline Deal
The Los Angeles Angels "never seriously considered" trade offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post:. "The Shohei Ohtani trade never had a chance. Word is Angels owner Arte Moreno didn’t even want to hear offers, so talks barely got off the ground. "The...
Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, August Edition
Who are MLB's 10 best players at each position with two months to go in the 2022 season?. That's the simple question we set out to answer, and it required casting aside past performance, expectations and long-term projections. In other words, name recognition and previous success don't mean anything here....
Jackie Bradley Jr. Cut by Red Sox After Eric Hosmer Trade; Won World Series with BOS
The Boston Red Sox have released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., the team announced Thursday. The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams first reported the move. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham prior to the MLB trade deadline Tuesday, and McWilliams noted that Pham's arrival "apparently made Bradley expendable, with the Sox choosing to go with Jarren Duran as the everyday center fielder."
Yankees' Brian Cashman: 'Our Hope' Is to Sign Aaron Judge to Contract Extension
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is in the midst of the best season of his career, but he remains unsigned and is headed for free agency this winter. However, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday that the club's "hope is to get Aaron Judge signed to an extension."
NL Exec: Padres 'In Danger of Entering Angels Territory' After Juan Soto Trade
Not everyone is sold on the San Diego Padres' trade for Juan Soto. One National League executive wondered if the Padres are building too much of a top-heavy roster around Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. "San Diego is in danger of entering Angels territory within the next few...
Juan Soto Thanks Nationals, Fans After Blockbuster Deadline Trade to Padres
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto tweeted a message of thanks to the Washington Nationals and their fans early Wednesday morning following his pre-deadline trade to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Soto expressed gratitude for the Nats organization and the fans who supported him, while also...
Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Tweets, Memes from Episodes 5, 6 of ESPN Documentary
The fifth and sixth episodes of ESPN's The Captain, highlighting legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, aired on Thursday night, and they were just as good as the previous episodes in the docuseries. The fifth chapter of the seven-episode documentary began by highlighting the Yankees' loss to the Red...
