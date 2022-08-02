Kanye West Alleges Adidas Rolled Out Yeezy Day 'Without My Approval'

Click here to read the full article. Last week, it was announced that Yeezy Day 2022 would kick off on August 2. The annual event, which allows sneakerheads to purchase re-released and new styles of Yeezys through the Adidas website, was met with joy from Yeezy fans around the world. However, it seems that Kanye West, the artist mononymously known as Ye and the creator of the Yeezy brand, didn’t quite share the same sentiments. On August 2, a direct message sent to Complex’s Instagram account revealed West’s disapproval of Yeezy Day. West wrote: “adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO