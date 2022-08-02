Kanye West Alleges Adidas Rolled Out Yeezy Day 'Without My Approval'

Read on bleacherreport.com
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” Releases On August 2nd
With all the excitement surrounding Yeezy Day 2022, new releases from Ye and his Three Stripes family have been scarce, but that’s to change with the launch of the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” on August 2nd. To the untrained eye, the stealthy pair is simply the “Dark...
BET
YEEZY Day 2022: Here’s How You Can Get Trendy New Sneakers From The Brand!
Have you ever wished you could get your hands on a pair of Yeezy sneakers without breaking the bank? Now's your chance! Here’s what we know about YEEZY Day 2022, a two-day extravaganza that allows fans of the brand to get new sneakers at retail prices. So, when is...
adidas Celebrates YEEZY DAY With Plenty Of New Drops… But Sneakerheads Are Still Missing Out
Were you able to cop your grails?
hypebeast.com
The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas"
Following a set of early imagery, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Fall 2022 collection, the upcoming take on the beloved footwear model is centered around a mix of “Black/Light Steel Grey/White/Fire Red.”. It...
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
7-Eleven Releases Slurpee Sneakers & More Food-Inspired Shoes With Reese’s & Red Bull
Click here to read the full article. 7-Eleven is stepping into fashion, launching a snack-inspired sneaker collection that customers can enter to win online. The new project is part of the gas station’s latest Brainfreeze Season summer promotion. Until September 6, customers can purchase participating featured brand products from Red Bull, Slurpee, Reese’s, Cheetos and more using the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards apps at 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. These products, as well a specific weekly ones purchased using said apps, count as entries to win a range of prizes — including fashion pieces inspired by the snacks. Several products include new...
What Time Does YEEZY Day Start and End? How to Buy Kanye West Sneakers
YEEZY Day is officially here—find out how you can purchase the sneakers today.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Flight Lite Mid is Coming in "Gorge Green"
Continuing the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Air Flight Lite Mid, Nike is now set to deliver a “Gorge Green” colorway of the court classic. Associated with Scottie Pippen, the upcoming release features a classic sporting two-tone white and green take. The Nike Air Flight Lite Mid “Gorge Green”...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Utility Black"
Ahead of YEEZY Day 2022, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY 450 “Utility Black.” Expected to release this week, the upcoming shoe features a sleek tonal look that highlights the unique design. The adidas YEEZY 450 “Utility Black” features black Primeknit uppers marked by sock-like...
Trouble In Paradise? Kanye West Says Adidas Created ‘Yeezy Day’ Without His Permission, Calls Out Other Non-Yeezy Approved Behaviors
Kanye West says Adidas Made the faux holiday 'Yeezy Day' without his permission and blasts other shady moves the company has pulled.
What’s Kanye Mad About This Week? Yeezy Day, Adidas and Stolen Employees
Click here to read the full article. Last week, it was announced that Yeezy Day 2022 would kick off on August 2. The annual event, which allows sneakerheads to purchase re-released and new styles of Yeezys through the Adidas website, was met with joy from Yeezy fans around the world. However, it seems that Kanye West, the artist mononymously known as Ye and the creator of the Yeezy brand, didn’t quite share the same sentiments. On August 2, a direct message sent to Complex’s Instagram account revealed West’s disapproval of Yeezy Day. West wrote: “adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval...
PopSugar
North West Is the Newest Yeezy Muse in Futuristic Silver Sunglasses
North West makes quite the convincing Yeezy model, and you only have to look at the brand's latest social media post to see why. On Sunday, July 29 a selfie of West appeared on the brand's Instagram profile, featuring her clad in a large pair of silver shield sunglasses at the brand's studio. "YZY SPLY SHDZ," the caption read, referring to an upcoming launch by YEEZY SUPPLY, Kanye West's sneaker line.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date
Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
Kanye West accuses Adidas of making Yeezy decisions without his approval: ‘Stole my styles’
Kanye West is accusing Adidas of going forward with the release of some of his most popular Yeezy designs in celebration of Yeeze Day, which is known to be an annual event. And while fans are thrilled to see the re-release of some of their favorite models,...
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds Reflective Mudguards to the Air Max 90
While August has only just begun, brands have been quick to announce upcoming fall offerings. This includes. , which has plenty of releases slated to hit shelves by the end of the year. Adding to this list, Tinker Hatfield‘s Air Max 90 is taking on a fall-ready look. Arriving...
Kim Kardashian & Daughters North West & Chicago Model Futuristic Yeezy Mirrored Sunglasses
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her daughters pull matching futuristic looks with some help from Yeezy. The social media personality and makeup mogul posted a slideshow of her and her daughters North and Chicago West wearing similar futuristic outfits to her Instagram on Aug. 4. Whether it’s attending fashion week together or filming cute TikTok videos, the star continues to dress expressively with her daughters by her side. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Kardashian has adopted a certain futuristic, alien-esque look that stems from her love of Balenciaga and slim-fitted...
hypebeast.com
The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013/2015 Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of rumors and multiple early looks, Stüssy has now announced a release date for its upcoming. Air Max 2013/2015 collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the streetwear imprint recently posted a campaign video highlighting the “Fossil,” “Pink” and “Black” colorways set to release. Along with a closer look at the “Pink” pair accompanied by a caption revealing the August release date.
