Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat

Read on wwmt.com
Related
WWMT
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election officials...
WWMT
Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tudor Dixon won the Republican gubernatorial candidacy for governor and will take on Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon made history as the Michigan Republican party’s first-ever woman nominee for governor. Dixon is a business woman, mom and conservative media commentator. Election Results: Aug....
WWMT
AP: Tudor Dixon wins Republican primary for Michigan Governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Associated Press and multiple other news outlets called Michigan's Republican gubernatorial race for Trump endorsed candidate Tudor Dixon Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. With 41% of the vote at the time and 16% of precincts reporting statewide, the unofficial results showed Dixon receiving more than 105,000 votes.
WWMT
"None of us can look away:" Whitmer rallies canvassers at kickoff event in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rallied her supporters in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning at a canvass kickoff event, as Michigan voters took to the polls around the state to choose her competitor for November. During Tuesday's primary election, Whitmer advocated for canvassers to keep up the momentum...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of 1931 abortion law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Prior story: Michigan abortion providers celebrate abortion ban injunction. “Last night,...
WWMT
Garrett Soldano on losing: "It's time to get back to being a doctor again"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate is projected to be Tudor Dixon. Garrett Soldano had a watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday as he and his team watched early results come in. Hundreds of people gathered rooting for Soldano. He took pictures with...
WWMT
Whitmer collaborates with Midwest governors to install EV chargers around Lake Michigan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a collaboration with the governors of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin to build a road trip route specifically for electric vehicles. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
WWMT
Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Veteran services will remain in Battle Creek, plans to relocate the Veterans Affairs Medical Center to Grand Rapids have been scraped. The Department of Veterans Affairs made recommended in March that all inpatient and outpatient services from the Battle Creek VA Medical Center be moved to Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Excessive heat and thunderstorms deliver 1-2 punch to West Michigan Wednesday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A heat advisory was issued Wednesday across West Michigan, due to heat indices projected to reach triple digits. "That's why we're here swimming today," said Angela Smith of Shelbyville. Smith and her friend Jessica Hewitt were among dozens who flocked to the beach at Ramona Park...
WWMT
NASCAR Cup race at MIS will have distinct Michigan St. flavor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Go Green (flag) Go White!. This Sunday's NASCAR Cup series race at Michigan International Speedway will have a distinct Michigan State University flavor, with Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo and Football Head Coach Mel Tucker serving as co-Grand Marshals for the FireKeepers Casino 400.
WWMT
Kellogg Community College offers free nursing assistant program to Barry County residents
HASTINGS, Mich. — Residents in Barry County are being offered an opportunity to join Kellogg Community College's nursing assistant program for free this fall. The community college announced Tuesday it will offer residents who meet income requirements a chance to join the nursing program beginning in October. KCC Receives...
WWMT
Reporter's blog: Heavy rain, strong winds brings damage and power outages Thursday morning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of customers woke up in the dark Thursday morning after strong storms swept through West Michigan overnight. 6 a.m.: Stoplights are out at the Howard Street/Stadium Drive intersection. 6:30 a.m.: Tree in the road in Oshtemo:. As of 6:45 a.m. the following counties were experiencing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Michigan cuts ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, Warde Manuel, announced Friday that ice hockey head coach Mel Pearson will not return for the 2022-23 season. New links: MSP to crack down on I-75 drivers with statewide traffic enforcement operation. The Director of Athletics...
WWMT
Attorney says Oxford High School security officer "walked around" as shooting happened
DETROIT, Mich. - Ven Johnson is adding another defendant to the lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools. According to Johnson, the security officer at the school casually walked around the hallway while the shooting happened on November 30, 2021. WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT:. Attorney Ven Johnson said that Security Officer Kimberly Potts was...
WWMT
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
WWMT
Plainwell youth football coach fired over past drug related convictions
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A Plainwell youth football coach blew the whistle on his own criminal background which led to his own firing and uproar in the community. Former Plainwell Youth Rocket football league coach Shane Sears said he was recently fired for disclosing his criminal record after four years in the volunteer position.
WWMT
Two missing girls found safe, biological mom in custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Two young girls taken from their foster parents' front yard in St. Joseph County Thursday were found safe in Kalamazoo County Friday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Michigan State Police troopers were searching for six-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica...
WWMT
BREAKING: Congresswoman Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Indiana Second District Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car crash. The crash happened about 12:30 this afternoon on State Road 19... between Nappanee and Wakarusa. Police say a northbound car crossed the center line... hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in. Zachery Potts and Emma...
WWMT
Two people killed in South Haven plane crash identified
Two people killed in a plane crash in South Haven Tuesday were identified, the South Haven Police Department announced Friday. The two people, both pilots, were identified as David Peahl, 70, from Wayland, and Douglas Golike, 70, from Lawton, according to the South Haven Police Department. The cause of the...
Comments / 0