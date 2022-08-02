Police: Decatur man assaulted ex-partner after breaking into their home

Read on www.waaytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAAY-TV
3 arrested after search reveals meth, pot, pills at Scottsboro tattoo shop
Three people face multiple drug-related charges each after a search at a tattoo shop in Scottsboro revealed several different drugs and items of drug paraphernalia. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said agents and deputies worked with Scottsboro Police Department to search SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. That search...
WAAY-TV
3rd person arrested in Albertville pawn shop raid; sheriff says more arrests expected
UPDATE: Joe Campbell, 47, of Albertville was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on one count of buying/receiving stolen property. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Joe Campbell is the son of Wandarine Campbell. The two are among multiple arrests related to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
WAFF
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Raymond Matthew McKinney, 35, on two sex crime charges. The victims of the crimes told investigators that McKinney had forced sexual intercourse multiple times when the two were together. McKinney and the victim were living in the same house when the events took place.
Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests
At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Russellville man charged with drug trafficking, endangering his children
A suspected Russellville drug dealer is in the Franklin County Jail after authorities say he allowed dangerous drugs to be near his two young children. Antony Rivera was arrested about 11:41 a.m. Wednesday after an ongoing drug investigation led to a search warrant for his residence at Ridgecrest Apartments. During...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $1.5 million for man charged in Morgan County fentanyl bust; 1 other arrested
A Decatur man remains in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $1.5 million after he and a Decatur woman were arrested on drug trafficking charges. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said agents with its drug enforcement unit and criminal investigations division searched homes in the 2500 block of Spring Avenue and 1600 block of Brookridge Drive on Tuesday as part of their investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the county.
WAFF
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate, Ryan Renaud, talks campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidate, Ryan Renaud, talked about...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Missing Athens teen found safe
UPDATE: Athens Police Department says Adrianna Caroll has been found safe and reunited with her family. Athens Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen July 16 in the area of Sanderfer Road and Scotland Drive. Adrianna Caroll is described as being 5 feet, 6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elkmont woman sentenced to 63 years for father’s murder
Angela Joy Vest, convicted of murdering her father in 2020, has been sentenced to 63 years in prison.
CAPTURED: Limestone Co. barricade suspect in custody
A "dangerous" Limestone County man is behind bars early Thursday morning following a two-day long manhunt, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Jackson County man charged with fatally stabbing his son
A Flat Rock father has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his son to death Friday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Steven Ryan Wade stabbed 21-year-old Damien Blaze Wade outside a home on Jackson County Road 197 in Flat Rock. The stabbing was reported about 4 a.m. Friday....
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Scottsboro Police arrest high school burglary suspect
A Hollywood man faces multiple charges – and could face even more – after police say he was caught burglarizing a high school. Treyden McGwire Miles, 20, was arrested by the Scottsboro Police Department after camera footage linked him to a July 31 burglary report at Scottsboro High School.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Fight over woman sends 2 men to jail
Two men face multiple charges after a fight about a woman in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to help the Russellville Police Department with a disturbance call. Investigators determined Ethan Muhlendorf, 19, of Sheffield and Adam Terry, 22, of Russellville got into an...
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement searching for man who barricaded himself in Limestone County Tuesday
UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man, who escaped a barricade Tuesday afternoon. Toney Wesley Brown, 47, is considered to be extremely dangerous. Deputies say he threatened officers and his family. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has set up a perimeter outside a home in the...
Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear to […]
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department said last month, someone was playing basketball at the courts on Kenwood Drive when he got his wallet stolen. Police believe this guy swiped the wallet – then used the stolen credit cards at a local clothing store and sporting goods store.
Woman found dead outside Decatur home identified
A woman whose body was found dead on Sunday has been identified, according to officials.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 4,500 block of Bonnell Drive. Police said the call came in at 11 a.m. No other details have been released. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
Comments / 0