ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's new card game is scrapping its unpopular monetization scheme

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Nexus Events, introduced to Marvel Snap in July, have been roundly criticized by players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUMHB_0h2Hj06O00
(Image credit: Nuverse)

Marvel Snap (opens in new tab) studio Second Dinner says it will refund all gold spent by players during the game's contentious Nexus Events, and will also give the Jane Foster base card to all players, regardless of whether or not they participated in Nexus Events. The announcement comes a week after the removal of Nexus Events, which were heavily criticized by players for over-aggressive monetization and misrepresenting the likelihood of higher tier rewards dropping. The game is currently in closed beta on Android devices, but will be coming to PC down the line.

Second Dinner, co-founded in 2018 by former Hearthstone game director Ben Brode, introduced Nexus Events to the new Marvel CCG in July, and they did not go over well with players. The problem, as we explained here (opens in new tab), is that the best rewards, including that Jane Foster card, had a very low drop rate, meaning players could end up spending hundreds of dollars to acquire them, while the common rewards weren't cards at all—just in-game currency and resources that can be used to upgrade your existing cards.

It didn't help that the marketing materials promoting the events did, if we're being charitable, a poor job of describing the actual rewards.

"My biggest gripe is that a 'nexus event' is not an event at all," redditor EmeraldWeapon56 (opens in new tab) wrote. "You don't participate in this event, just dump your wallet into it."

The situation seemed especially egregious in light of Second Dinner's promise earlier this year that players "can get every card in the game over time, without paying anything (opens in new tab)." Obviously games need to make money, but if you promise that everyone can get every card, and then two months later restrict a powerful card to people who are willing to pay for it, you probably shouldn't be surprised when your players get mad.

After admitting a couple weeks ago that the studio "missed the mark" with Nexus events, Second Dinner is now ditching them completely.

"With Marvel Snap's next patch, any gold you've spent on Nexus Events will be returned," the studio tweeted. "Additionally, we will grant the Jane Foster base card to ALL players regardless of [whether] you participated in Nexus Events. For new accounts created after this patch, Jane Foster can be unlocked in Pool 3.

"Thank you for your feedback and sticking with us as we continue to improve the game. We have big dreams for the future of Marvel Snap—we want to build a game that's here to stay and players love! To do that, we're exploring fair and fun ways to add new cards to the game. As we test new monetization features, we'll strive to provide value and create a player-friendly experience. We don't have all the details quite yet, but we'll be hard at work until we do."

It's undoubtedly tough to find a monetization formula that keeps everyone happy, especially when you've all but promised that having to pay for anything will be entirely optional. It makes me think of Unity CEO John Riccitiello, who said in July that developers who don't seriously consider their payment models early in the development process risk tanking what might otherwise be a successful game.

He also said developers who fail to do so are "fucking idiots (opens in new tab)" which of course overshadowed everything else and led to multiple apologies (opens in new tab), but I think the underlying point was correct: If you want to make money you'd better think about how you're going to do it, because consumer hostility toward heavy-handed monetization means no free passes anymore.

The next Marvel Snap patch is expected to roll out later today. The game is currently in closed beta testing on Android and iOS mobile devices, but is not yet available in the North America—you can sign up to be notified when it is at marvelsnap.com (opens in new tab). It's also coming to PC, but a launch date for that hasn't yet been announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGaE_0h2Hj06O00

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Reportedly Planning to Already Cancel New Multiplayer Game

Ubisoft is reportedly planning to already cancel a multiplayer game that the publisher only released a little under two months ago. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Roller Champions, which is a 3v3 sports-centric multiplayer title. And while the release of Roller Champions is something that was a long time coming given that it was first announced back in 2019, it sounds like Ubisoft is already giving up on the project.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tactics Ogre Reborn Officially Revealed By Square Enix, Coming November 11

After the PlayStation Network beat Square Enix to the punch last month, Square Enix has officially unveiled Tactics Ogre Reborn, an updated version of the classic turn-based strategy RPG, for release later this year. Tactics Ogre Reborn is based on 2011's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together on the PSP,...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty

Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game

Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'

Barren landscapes form a solemn backdrop here to the Midjourney (opens in new tab) AI's prediction of what the "last selfie ever taken" will look like. The scenes are bestrewn with untamed fires, and thick, dark smoke permeates the air. Whether that's wood smoke, industrial pollution, or outright nuclear winter is unclear, but the sinewy figures capturing the moment seem to plead, "help us."
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Steam finally adds support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers

Good news for anyone who wants to use Nintendo Joy-Con controllers on their PC: The devices are now officially supported by Steam (opens in new tab). Joy-Cons have actually been functional on PCs for years now: French site Nintendo Actu (opens in new tab) first figured out how to make them work back in 2017. But that was a limited implementation, with only one of the two controllers usable at a time in singleplayer games. The official Steam support is much more robust, however, making them usable "both individually as a mini-gamepad and combined into pairs," and—according to user comments—with remappable buttons.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Mobile Game#Monetization#Action Game#Video Game#Marvel Snap#Second Dinner#Nexus Events#Android
Gamespot

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered For PC Gets Big Preorder Discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is swinging onto PC next month, but today you can snag a discounted preorder ahead of its August 12 launch. Fanatical is offering the Steam version of Spider-Man Remastered for just $51, down from $60, with promo code FANATICAL15. This is the only deal we've seen for the upcoming PC port so far, so be sure to check out the savings while you can.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously

It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Chairs for More Immersive Gameplay

Click here to read the full article. Gaming and eSports culture have gained international acclaim over the years thanks to streaming sites like Twitch, and tournaments like the Fortnite Competitive. If you’d like to emulate the pros or create a more immersive gaming experience, the right chair can help. You’ll still need to refine your skills (a lot), and keep up with the latest techniques and strategies, but there’s something to be said about being comfortable while you play. Any distraction, no matter how small, can impact your overall performance by splintering your attention. To help you avoid suffering that terrible fate,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Android Devices
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend

The full game is yours to explore until August 7, and it's on sale too. If you're looking for something to play this weekend but don't want to spend any money on it, Far Cry 6 (opens in new tab)—the one with Giancarlo Esposito—is fully free to play until August 7.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

One of the best roguelikes ever is getting a 3D remake with a rewind function

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind looks to breathe new life into the brilliant original. Desktop Dungeons (opens in new tab) originally came out in 2011, and was a game I instantly fell in love with. And not in some genteel, courtly manner either: our passionate dungeon-crawling sessions would stretch long into the wee hours, as I suffered little deaths innumerable and grasped modifiers untold.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Vampire Survivors adds a bunch of OP cheat codes for the lulz

The wonderfully OTT bullet hell extravaganza that is Vampire Survivors has received another free update and, as has been the case since its early access release, solo developer Poncle continues to over-deliver. I spoke to him back in March about the game's unexpected (but richly deserved) success, and one of the most refreshing things was his attitude towards game balance:
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

Ultiverse Leverages Unreal Engine 5 for Next Generation of Metaverse Games

Ultiverse, a cutting-edge Metaverse project, implements the best technical and design concepts of Web2 gaming in novel on-chain ecosystems. Ultiverse integrates Unreal Engine 5 into Web3 games, here’s how. Amid the Crypto Winter that has affected all cryptocurrency markets, sustainable projects that introduce valuable Web3 concepts are continuing their...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hard West 2 - 9 Minutes of Exclusive Developer-Led Gameplay

Check out nine minutes of exclusive Hard West 2 gameplay. Join Hard West 2's executive producer Randy Greenback as he walks us through the 'A Plague Upon This Land' mission, which appears later into the game's campaign. See how the Bravado system, combat, special skills, and more work in the new tactical turn-based strategy game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy