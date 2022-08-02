Mike Locksley recognized on ESPN's list of 'biggest power brokers and advocates' shaping CFB

Read on saturdaytradition.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Jim Harbaugh receiving high praise from family of 5-star QB, Michigan target
Jim Harbaugh is reportedly knocking it out of the park when it comes to recruiting 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a top prospect in the class of 2024. Davis recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s BBQ at The Big House recruiting event. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared that the Davis family has been impressed by Harbaugh, spending lots of time with the Wolverine head coach.
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Big Ten Network host weighs in on Nebraska QB battle, names 'clear leader'
Nebraska began 2022 fall camp with a quarterback battle. A pair of transfers, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, opened as the top 2 signal-callers. The Big Ten Network was in Lincoln to check out practice, and analyst Dave Revsine weighed in on the competition. Revsine tweeted Thursday that Thompson, a...
Mike Preston: Ravens fourth-round rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis’ attitude isn’t just mature. It’s refreshing. | COMMENTARY
A typical day during the fall and winter the last two years for Ravens rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis began with a 6 a.m. wake-up call followed by some form of weight training. Then it was off to classes for several hours before meeting with his position coach to break down film. That would lead into treatment, followed by a team meeting, practice and tutoring. Armour-Davis would get ...
Big Ten Network host names Nebraska's standout non-QB transfer in camp
In the transfer portal era, teams can address depth issues or lack of playmakers with plug-and-play solutions that can give a squad a big boost. Scott Frost turned to the transfer portal to boost his 2022 recruiting class, loading up on 15 transfers. Big Ten Network host Dave Revsine visited...
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
FOX Sports sets broadcast team for Penn State-Purdue on Sept. 1
West Division foes Nebraska and Northwestern will be the B1G’s first 2 teams to take the field in 2022 as they face off against each other in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. Less than a week later, a cross-divisional matchup is set to take place in West Lafayette, as Purdue plays host to Penn State. The game has been declared a blackout by the Boilermakers and will see a national audience tuning in to FOX on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
College football rankings: Where every Big Ten team is ranked ahead of 2022 season
The college football season will begin this month and CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS programs, which included all B1G programs. While conferences like the SEC and ACC were expected to have schools at the top of the list, the B1G had several representatives from the conference inside the top 25. Alabama and Georgia were ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, but Ohio State was placed in the middle as the No. 2 ranked team heading into the regular season.
Minnesota announces dates, details for open practices throughout 2022 fall camp
Minnesota announced the dates and information for three open practices in August during the fall camp. The dates for the three open practices are Saturday, Aug. 6, Thursday, Aug. 11, and Monday, Aug. 15. Fans are invited to attend all three practices and see the Golden Gophers get ready for the upcoming season.
Kirk Herbstreit, College GameDay crew react to new personality addition for 2022
Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and the rest of the College GameDay crew are getting a new piece to the team for 2022!. On Wednesday, ESPN announced the addition of Jess Sims alongside the familiar faces of Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and the rest of the crew. Sims – a popular Peloton instructor and reporter in the WNBA – joins the crew after working with the New York Liberty.
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
In-state prospect, 3-star DL opts to walk-on at Wisconsin over Power 5 offers
Will McDonald, a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023, did not receive an official scholarship offer from Wisconsin. That has not deterred McDonald as he has committed as a walk-on to the Badgers per his 247 Sports player page. McDonald, a 6-foot-4 and 235 lb. defensive lineman out of...
Ryan Day wants Ohio State's offense to start off with a blank slate for 2022
Ryan Day wants the offense for Ohio State to become one of the most explosive offenses in the nation once again, but the 2021 season isn’t good enough to rest on. Ohio State returns 6 starters on an offense that finished 1st in the nation in points per game (45.7) and 1st in total yards per game (561.5).
Cal Practice Day 1: Many Untested Players Create a Challenge
Head coach Justin Wilcox discusses the talent available, absence of Stanley McKenzie and Nick Morrow and the quarterback position
Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year
Cleveland Browns have inked defensive end Chris Odom to a contract.
Ravens tackle Ja’Wuan James hasn’t played since 2019 and is learning a new position. It’s a challenge he’s embracing.
Sweat cascaded from Ja’Wuan James’ forehead as he prepared to field questions from reporters after two hours of practicing in the ponderous heat Thursday. Even this bit of summer drudgery felt satisfying to the Ravens tackle after three seasons of absence defined by hobbling injuries, a pandemic and a contentious breakup with his previous team. Asked how badly he wants to be a normal, ...
NBC reportedly wants to turn B1G into 'NFL of CFB conferences' in media rights negotiations
There is no doubt that college football is growing at a remarkable rate. The sport is looking to contend with professional football on big games and time slots. According to Front Office Sports, NBS Sports is potentially looking to make the B1G as big as the NFL as they could make a package with the NFL for Sunday Night Football. NBC is pitching a triple-header coverage of B1G on Saturday on Fox, CBS, and NBC all day and night, followed by “Sunday Night Football” to conclude the weekend.
Scott Frost tabs early frontrunner in Nebraska's QB battle
Scott Frost sees the quarterback situation taking shape in Lincoln. According to Jimmy Watkins with the Omaha World-Herald, Frost believes Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the frontrunner. The former Longhorn passed for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons in Austin. His experience might be one factor in his edge.
