GOLF’s Subpar: Mark Hubbard on golf’s future and LIV’s involvement

GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico on what Tiger Woods’ LIV criticism revealed about his growth as a sports icon
Phil Mickelson Has Been Suspended for Two Years by PGA Tour, Lawsuit Reveals
Mickelson was first suspended on March 22 for recruiting players to LIV Golf. The lawsuit, filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour, seeks to have the suspensions lifted.
Sporting News
Justin Thomas blasts LIV Golf players' lawsuit against PGA Tour: 'They're suing every single one of us'
A group of 11 LIV Tour golfers on Wednesday revealed their intent to file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour after the latter suspended any defectors to the new Saudi-backed golf tour. That group, which includes Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, accuses the PGA of "(harming) the careers and...
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
Golf.com
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
Golf.com
PGA Tour hits back at LIV lawsuit, ‘former colleagues’ in fiery memo
Just minutes after LIV golfers’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour was made public, the PGA Tour sent its players a memo informing them of the suit and pushing back against the case of the 11 suspended PGA Tour players behind it. The memo, sent from Tour commissioner Jay Monahan...
Golf.com
11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour
Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
NFL・
Golf.com
Could LIV force a pro golf boycott? Davis Love III threatens golf’s ‘nuclear option’
Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
golfmagic.com
Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit
A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
Golf.com
How this hero caddie saved his player from a tournament-ending mistake
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. I’ve written about it again and again, and I’ll keep writing about it until the golf world is purged of this awful affliction. That affliction is trying...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico explains how LIV’s growth can actually help the PGA Tour
abovethelaw.com
LIV Golf Players Such As Phil Mickelson Sue The PGA Tour In 106-Page Complaint
Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein have sued the PGA Tour under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act and seek not only damages but also injunctive relief. They claim that the PGA Tour is threatened by the entry of LIV Golf and has ventured to harm the golfers’ careers and livelihoods based on their decision to play in LIV Golf tournaments.
Golf.com
A surprising missed cut at Muirfield, plus 2 others things to know from the AIG Women’s Open
As is often the case with links golf, players are at the mercy of the weather. Luckily for the ladies competing at this week’s AIG Women’s Open, on Friday, Mother Nature was on their side. One day after blustery conditions stymied players in Round 1, benign conditions graced...
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau lead group of 11 LIV golfers suing PGA Tour for antitrust practices
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the matter. In a 105-page complaint, the players are challenging their suspensions by the tour for defecting to the Saudi-backed circuit....
Golf.com
‘Don’t try and destroy what made you’: Pro passionate over LIV lawsuit
Rocco Mediate understands why players are leaving for LIV Golf. While self-deprecatingly noting it would never happen, the longtime pro even described a scenario where he himself would listen if the controversial, Saudi-backed league came calling. But if you do take off for LIV, Mediate said, don’t expect to also...
Golf.com
Why these AIG Women’s Open contenders could prevail at Muirfield
The final major championship of the year is here as Muirfield — host of the 2022 AIG Women’s Open — welcomes the top women pros in the world. The Scottish links has produced plenty of epic championships in the past, but this year will be the first time the ladies will etch their place in Muirfield’s rich history.
Golf.com
Breaking down the positives in Tiger Woods’ game from the 2022 season
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. You can subscribe to the Play Smart podcast on Apple here, or on Spotify right here. We’re all rooting for Tiger Woods. How could you not? No one would’ve...
Golf.com
Pros Teaching Joes: How to hit flop shots that launch high and land softly
Bronte Law, pride of Stockport, England, isn’t the longest player on the LPGA Tour — she averages a tick under 250 yards per drive, or 121st among her peers — which means she must lean hard on her touch and guile. (You can watch her for yourself during the AIG Women’s Open, at Muirfield, this week.)
Golf.com
PGA Tour vacations, Finau’s celebrations and the perfect Ryder Cup family | Rogers Report
Hello friends! It’s been a busy few weeks in the golf world and we have a lot to go over. Between Ayaka Furue winning the Women’s Scottish Open, Tony Finau’s back-to-back PGA Tour victories and the Women’s Open this week, I’m feeling very excited about the world of golf! So good, actually, that I’m going to disregard the fact that I am dealing with a case of the shanks so stubborn it nearly brought me to tears on my work trip last week. Let’s get right into the good stuff instead.
