ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tory leadership race: Liz Truss opens up 34-point lead over Rishi Sunak in new poll

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjQFK_0h2HhNFQ00

Liz Truss now leads Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race by a devastating 34 points, according to a new poll of Conservative members who will ultimately choose the next prime minister.

Despite the ex-chancellor having secured the backing of significantly more Tory MPs in the early stages of the contest, the deciding ballots are being sent out this week to the more staunchly right-wing party faithful, who have long favoured the foreign secretary.

New polling by YouGov now suggests that 60 per cent of Tory members intend to choose Ms Truss to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister – compared to just 26 per cent who want Mr Sunak in Downing Street.

The polling, conducted for The Times between 29 July and 2 August – during which period an initial two of 12 planned leadership hustings have been held in Leeds and Exeter – indicates that the foreign secretary has extended her lead significantly in recent days.

YouGov found that support for Ms Truss has increased by 11 per cent since a previous poll of party members, carried out as third-place rival Penny Mordaunt was eliminated and the pair reached the final stage of the contest. Mr Sunak dropped five points over the same period.

The results also suggest the foreign secretary has been able to sway previously undecided members and those who had formerly intended not to vote at all – with those figures falling from 15 to 11 per cent and 6 to 2 per cent respectively since YouGov’s last poll.

However, the fieldwork was carried out largely prior to the first major misstep of Ms Truss’s campaign, which came on Tuesday in the form of an embarrassing U-turn on a pledge to cut public sector pay for workers outside of London – just 12 hours after it was announced.

The foreign secretary’s campaign had touted £8.8bn of potential savings if her plans for regional pay boards were extended beyond the civil service to “all public sector workers”.

But the plans were immediately lambasted by Conservative colleagues as “levelling down not up”, with influential Tory mayor Ben Houchen calling it “absolutely bonkers” and a “ticking time bomb” which could have cost the party the next general election.

The Tees Valley mayor and former health secretary Matt Hancock – both Sunak supporters – were among various Tories to liken the failed policy pledge to the “dementia tax” fiasco deemed partly responsible for Theresa May’s failure to secure a majority at the 2017 general election.

Tory former chief whip Mark Harper went further in claiming that late Conservative titan Margaret Thatcher “would be livid” over the £8.8bn hole left in Ms Truss’s plans after the U-turn, and urged the foreign secretary to “stop blaming journalists” after she sought to claim she had been “misrepresented” in entirely accurate reports of her press release on the policy.

YouGov’s findings also ran in contrast to mysterious polling – subject to much debate on Tuesday – which suggested Mr Sunak’s fortunes could be improving .

The survey of just over 800 Tory members, carried out by Italian firm Techne between 19 and 27 July, found the ex-chancellor to be just six points behind Ms Truss, at 47 and 53 per cent respectively, when excluding respondents who said they “don’t know” who to vote for.

YouGov’s polling also came as Mr Sunak sought to reposition himself in a last-ditch bid to appeal to the instincts of Tory members and avoid a rout, using Exeter’s hustings on Monday night to repeatedly declare himself a “radical” and performing something of a U-turn himself with a vow to cut income tax by 4 per cent by the end of the next parliament .

However, it was Ms Truss who secured perhaps the loudest cheers of approval from the Tory audience on Monday night, as she risked a political row with Holyrood – and support for the Union – when she described Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon as an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tories can ‘kiss goodbye’ to next election if they fail to control inflation, says Sunak

Conservatives can “kiss goodbye” to hopes of winning the next general election unless they get inflation under control, Rishi Sunak has warned.Mr Sunak was speaking at a Tory leadership contest hustings in Eastbourne a day after the Bank of England forecast inflation will peak at 13.3 per cent and the cost-of-living crisis will stretch in the expected election year of 2024.The former chancellor has repeatedly warned that his leadership rival Liz Truss’s plan for at least £30bn of immediate tax cuts will fuel inflation and risk extending the crisis.He told Conservative activists today that the most important thing was not...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Labour calls for investigation into Rishi Sunak’s boast he took funding from deprived urban areas

Labour has called for an investigation into claims by Rishi Sunak that he took funding away from deprived urban areas when he was chancellor.A leaked video showed Mr Sunak boasting to Conservative Party members in prosperous Tunbridge Wells that he had diverted money towards towns like theirs instead.Labour has now written to the levelling up secretary urging him to investigate the comments.In her letter to Greg Clark, his Labour shadow Lisa Nandy said: “This is deeply concerning. The former chancellor is admitting to fixing the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to affluent parts of the country at the expense...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sunak ignores Islamophobia appeal from MP amid extremism row

Rishi Sunak has not responded to an appeal to combat Islamophobia, amid a row over his proposals on extremism.The former chancellor said he wanted to “refocus” the Prevent counter-terrorism scheme on Islamists, after years of anti-Muslim discrimination allegations, and “add vilification of the UK to the definition of extremism”.Mr Sunak also vowed to “redouble efforts to tackle Islamist extremism” but made no mention of the rising far-right terror threat in his announcement.It came a week after he and Tory leadership rival Liz Truss were sent letters by the vice-chair All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims.Seen exclusively by The Independent, they...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Ben Houchen
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Rishi Sunak brags of work diverting public funds from ‘deprived urban areas’

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak proudly told party members he had been working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns.The former chancellor bragged that he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure more prosperous towns receive “the funding they deserve”.The New Statesman magazine, which obtained video revealing Mr Sunak’s remarks, said they were made to grassroots Tories in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on July 29.This is scandalous. Rishi Sunak is openly boasting that he fixed the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to rich Tory shires 👇This is our money. It should be spent fairly and...
WORLD
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘did not take a holiday as chancellor’ as PM accused of going awol during economic crisis

Rishi Sunak did not take a holiday in the entire two years he was chancellor sources in his leadership campaign have said, as Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi face accusations of going awol during an economic crisis. The claim will increase pressure on the prime minister and the chancellor who were on holiday and away from Westminster as the Bank of England warned that the UK is facing a year-long recession. Mr Johnson is thought to be on a belated honeymoon after his recent wedding party, reportedly in Slovenia.Mr Zahawi has insisted he is still working and had...
U.K.
The Independent

Under fifth of Tory members say ‘most likely’ scenario is a Tory majority under Rishi Sunak

Under a fifth of Tory members believe the most likely outcome at the next general election is a Commons majority if Rishi Sunak succeeds Boris Johnson in No 10, according to a new poll.Two-and-a-half years after the outgoing prime minister won the Tories’ biggest majority since Margaret Thatcher, the survey by YouGov found the Conservative faithful were doubtful of a major electoral success. The figures for Mr Sunak – the former chancellor – are most stark, with just 19 per cent of those polled suggesting the “most likely” result after the next election would be a Conservative majority in...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The threat of economic crisis could yet turn the tide in Rishi Sunak’s favour

It’s often said that Westminster exists in a bubble, deaf to life outside the M25. But if that was ever true, SW1 now looks positively on the money compared to the massed ranks of Conservative party members. The Bank of England’s doomsday forecast on Thursday – inflation rising to 13%, a long grim recession, rising interest rates and plummeting living standards – only confirmed what everyone involved in politics had been afraid was coming for months. But what were Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak asked as they roamed the country? Whether they’ll bring back grammar schools. How they’ll fight a “war on woke”. Whether Boris Johnson was shabbily treated. Meanwhile, neither candidate has demonstrated the sense of urgency you’d expect from someone applying to lead Britain through a full-blown national emergency. The gravity of the moment has somehow passed the whole contest by.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Tory#Conservative#The Times#Exeter
The Guardian

Why is Starmer peddling the Tory ‘magic money tree’ line on public spending? It’s just bad economics

After a barren winter, accusations of “magic money trees” are taking root once again. In light of tens of billions of pounds of uncosted tax pledges in the Tory leadership campaign, the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, has promised there will be “no magic money tree economics” if his party gets into power. Labour’s social media team has been spreading the message, too, including “shaking the magic money tree” in its “Tory leadership bingo” card.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bailey defends Bank of England’s independence as clash with Truss looms

The Bank of England’s independence over monetary policy is “one of the great virtues of our system”, Andrew Bailey said as Threadneedle Street braced for a potential clash with Liz Truss if she becomes prime minister.The Bank’s governor sought to avoid being drawn on the Tory leadership contest between Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak which has seen the question of interest rates and inflation become a political battleground.Ms Truss, the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next prime minister, has pledged to re-examine the Bank’s mandate to make sure it has a “tight enough focus on the money supply and on...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jonathan Ashworth says Keir Starmer's breaches of MP code of conduct was 'inadvertent'

Jonathan Ashworth has defended Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leader was found to have breached the MP's code of conduct several times.The frontbencher appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss Sir Keir's failure to register eight separate interests on time."He's apologised and it's inadvertent, it's for late registrations of issues, is not for pretending he didn't get football tickets or something like that, it's not for trying to lie about it or hide the truth about it, it's about being a little bit late," Mr Ashworth said. Sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Scotland
Reuters

Liz Truss to set out economic plans to finance sector in bid to lead Britain

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Liz Truss, front-runner to be Britain's next prime minister, will set out her economic plans to finance sector officials on Friday, including scrapping legacy EU laws by the end of 2023. Foreign Minister Truss is up against former finance minister Rishi Sunak to win the votes of 200,000 members of the Conservative Party who will by Sept. 5 choose a replacement for Boris Johnson, forced to resign after a series of scandals.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ben Shephard criticises government for being too ‘busy’ for GMB interview amid recession forecast

Ben Shephard has criticised the government for refusing to send a minister to appear on Good Morning Britain amid warnings of a year-long recession hitting this autumn.On Thursday (4 August), the Bank of England warned that the UK will soon enter a recession causing the deepest fall in living standards on record.Real household incomes are expected to decline by an average of five per cent over two years, marking the deepest fall since records began in 1960.During Friday (5 August) morning’s episode of GMB, host Shephard said that, while they had asked for a Conservative minister to appear on...
U.K.
The Independent

Truss vows to clamp down on ‘unfair protests’ after activists disrupt hustings

Liz Truss has vowed to clamp down on “unfair protests” after a small group of climate activists disrupted her speech at a Tory leadership hustings in Eastbourne, East Sussex.The five protesters, believed to be from the Green New Deal Rising group, heckled Ms Truss over climate change and energy bills.They could be heard shouting “shame on you” and calling for a Green New Deal.The Foreign Secretary described them as “infiltrators”, before vowing to clamp down on “militant trade unions” and “unfair protests”.Ms Truss said after they left the studio: “Can I just say a few words on the militant people...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Liz Truss wins polling boost over Rishi Sunak and backing of Sajid Javid

Liz Truss’s bid for the Tory leadership was boosted by two surveys giving her massive leads and the backing of former rival Sajid Javid as he attacked Rishi Sunak’s more cautious plans for tax cuts.The Foreign Secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.Mr Javid, whose resignation as health secretary minutes before Mr Sunak’s as chancellor triggered the cascade that forced Boris Johnson to quit as Tory leader, then threw his support behind the frontrunner.The failed leadership candidate warned that “tax cuts now are essential” as Mr Sunak resists adopting Ms Truss’s more radical plan in order to get to grips with spiralling inflation first.A former chancellor, Mr Javid also warned in an article for the Times that the nation risks “sleepwalking into a big-state, high-tax, low-growth, social democratic model which risks us becoming a middle-income economy by the 2030s”. Read More England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start
BUSINESS
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng defends holidaying PM and chancellor saying 'I'm here, I'm in a suit'

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended the chancellor and prime minister, who are on holiday amid the news that the UK could enter a recession in the last three months of the year.Nadhim Zahawi was said to be “working remotely” from a family break and Boris Johnson was reportedly on his delayed honeymoon, but neither issued a statement when the news broke on Thursday, 4 August.“I’m the business secretary, I’m here...I’m in a suit... I’m in regular contact with the prime minister and chancellor, they’re completely on top of what’s happening,” Mr Kwarteng said.Sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
The Guardian

Time to admit it – Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster

Thank you, John Harris, for speaking the devastating truth about the nightmare after Brexit (Spiralling inflation, crops left in the field and travel chaos: 10 reasons Brexit has been disastrous for Britain, 3 August). He left out visual artists, who are suffering along with musicians. The bureaucracy Brexit has inflicted on them is Kafkaesque.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government ‘not on course’ to turn UK into ‘science superpower’ by 2030, peers say

Ministers are set to fall short in their promise to turn the UK into a “science and tech superpower” by 2030, according to a cross-party group of peers, who described the government’s science policy as “inconsistent and unclear”.The House of Lords’ science and technology committee said the commitment was at risk of becoming “an empty slogan” without a “laser focus on implementation”.The peers also expressed concern over the government’s failure to appoint a new science minister after George Freeman resigned and vacated the position on 7 July. A replacement is not expected to be appointed until the Conservative Party elects...
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

777K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy