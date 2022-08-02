US Justice Department sues Idaho over state's anti-abortion law

The US Justice Department has announced that it plans to sue the state of Idaho over its restrictive abortion law, in the department’s first major lawsuit following the Supreme Court ’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion.

Idaho’s law outlaws abortion in nearly all instances, including emergencies, and takes effect this month.

Providers could face prosecution even if they perform an abortion to save someone’s life.

The Justice Department says that Idaho’s law violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that requires medical providers to offer emergency care.

