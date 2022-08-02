2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks

Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky winners are celebrating massive prizes after each scoring big in the North Carolina lottery.

Jami Sasso-Zavala , of Raleigh, recently purchased a $2 Lucky for Life ticket from the Food Lion on Louisburg Road, where he discovered that "lucky for life" is more than just the name of the game — it's an actual possibility thanks to his winning ticket .

Beating the 1 in more than 1.8 million odds, Sasso-Zavala matched all five white balls during Monday's (August 1) drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters the following day where he had to choose between getting $25,000 per year for the rest of his life or receiving a one time, lump sum payment of $390,000. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home $276,942 after all require state and federal tax withholdings.

Another player joining in on the fun was Nerisa Dizdarevic , of Winston-Salem, who hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 win, scoring the $443,848 prize, according to another release from lottery officials . Trying her luck at the lottery, she purchased her winning ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road and claimed her prize at lottery headquarters, taking home $315,183.