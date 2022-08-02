ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks

By Sarah Tate
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqeoI_0h2Hgp3Z00
Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky winners are celebrating massive prizes after each scoring big in the North Carolina lottery.

Jami Sasso-Zavala , of Raleigh, recently purchased a $2 Lucky for Life ticket from the Food Lion on Louisburg Road, where he discovered that "lucky for life" is more than just the name of the game — it's an actual possibility thanks to his winning ticket .

Beating the 1 in more than 1.8 million odds, Sasso-Zavala matched all five white balls during Monday's (August 1) drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters the following day where he had to choose between getting $25,000 per year for the rest of his life or receiving a one time, lump sum payment of $390,000. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home $276,942 after all require state and federal tax withholdings.

Another player joining in on the fun was Nerisa Dizdarevic , of Winston-Salem, who hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 win, scoring the $443,848 prize, according to another release from lottery officials . Trying her luck at the lottery, she purchased her winning ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road and claimed her prize at lottery headquarters, taking home $315,183.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Rake#The Food Lion#The Nc Education Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
wkml.com

Four of the Friendliest Restaurants to Visit In Fayetteville

Recently I had lunch at Cracker Barrel, off the Cedar Creek exit in Fayetteville, and it was one of the friendliest restaurant experiences I’ve had. I can honestly say that the positive energy, and most importantly the huge smiles that the staff and those eating lunch had, was incredible. I have never seen anything quite like it.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
RALEIGH, NC
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
808
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy