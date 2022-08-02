ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

7 Easy Summer Hikes That Are Totally Kid Approved

By Allison Sutcliffe
Red Tricycle Seattle
Red Tricycle Seattle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on tinybeans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Feline fun awaits you at NEKO Cat Café on Capitol Hill

NEKO is one of Seattle's favorite cat cafés. Visit this Capitol Hill spot to snuggle a new feline friend and stay for a drink and some kitty-themed snacks. "You basically get to hang out for 45 minutes with the cutest little beans in the whole world," says Rae Kearns, the MarCATing coordinator for NEKO.
SEATTLE, WA
cn2.com

Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Issaquah, WA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
City
North Bend, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Issaquah, WA
Lifestyle
seattlemet.com

10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington

Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show

SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville

Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
WOODINVILLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Hiking Boots#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Travel Beach#Summer Days#Sunny Summer#West Seattle
Eater

13 Seattle Restaurant and Bar Openings for August

SHORELINE — Sodam Chicken is one of the best Korean fried chicken restaurants that’s recently opened in the Seattle area. The kimchi and kalbi are well-executed as well. MADISON PARK — Parlour Wines recently opened as Madison Park’s only dedicated wine bar after operating as a bottle shop for several months. Beyond being the neighborhood’s only wine bar, it’s probably the only business in the city that’s focused on Italian natural wines.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Axios

8 surprising perks of having a Seattle Library card

You already know you can check out books using your library card. But did you know about the other perks your Seattle Public Library can score you?. Here are eight under-the-radar resources cardholders can access:. Free museum passes. Once every 30 days, you can use your library card to reserve...
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle

Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Colorful custom home with hot tub in Phinney Ridge

Built in 1950, 507 N 65th St. is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Seattle’s centrally located Phinney Ridge neighborhood—just west of Green Lake. More recently reimagined by Seattle-based CAST Architecture, the home boasts a fully renovated first floor and second-floor addition with distinctive butterfly roof. Through the front...
SEATTLE, WA
caringmagazine.org

In Seattle, a family finds home twice with the help of The Salvation Army

Dina and Kori Flores live in an apartment on a quiet street in north-central Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood along with their dog, Odie. It’s all a stone’s throw away from restaurants, cafes and shops—qualities many would consider when choosing a location. But the biggest reason why it feels like home?
SEATTLE, WA
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

Red Tricycle Seattle

Seattle, WA
351
Followers
471
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Helping families in Seattle have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://redtri.com/seattle-kids/

Comments / 0

Community Policy