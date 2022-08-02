7 Easy Summer Hikes That Are Totally Kid Approved

Read on tinybeans.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
seattlerefined.com
Feline fun awaits you at NEKO Cat Café on Capitol Hill
NEKO is one of Seattle's favorite cat cafés. Visit this Capitol Hill spot to snuggle a new feline friend and stay for a drink and some kitty-themed snacks. "You basically get to hang out for 45 minutes with the cutest little beans in the whole world," says Rae Kearns, the MarCATing coordinator for NEKO.
cn2.com
Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show
SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
13 Seattle Restaurant and Bar Openings for August
SHORELINE — Sodam Chicken is one of the best Korean fried chicken restaurants that’s recently opened in the Seattle area. The kimchi and kalbi are well-executed as well. MADISON PARK — Parlour Wines recently opened as Madison Park’s only dedicated wine bar after operating as a bottle shop for several months. Beyond being the neighborhood’s only wine bar, it’s probably the only business in the city that’s focused on Italian natural wines.
Kayaker completes journey from Alaska to Seattle as part of documentary project
SEATTLE — Jack Hampton might look like just another kayaker who showed up on the docks in Lake Union, but he’s been paddling since April. Hampton is the founder of Paddling the Margins project. The project had Hampton kayak 1,200 miles from Ketchikan, Alaska to Seattle in an effort to document the people and places he encountered.
Chronicle
National Parks — Including Three in Washington — Are Free to Enter Thursday
In honor of the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all National Parks that charge a fee will offer free admission Thursday. That includes Washington state's three big ones: North Cascades National Park, Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park. Throughout the country, several small historic sites overseen...
Potato problems for Dick’s Drive-In with end of harvest ‘not producing fries up to standards’
SEATTLE — If you’re stopping by Dick’s Drive-In this week, your fries might taste a bit different than usual. The restaurant chain says they’re at the end of their season on Washington potatoes, which are now producing fries that they say are not up to their normal standards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
8 surprising perks of having a Seattle Library card
You already know you can check out books using your library card. But did you know about the other perks your Seattle Public Library can score you?. Here are eight under-the-radar resources cardholders can access:. Free museum passes. Once every 30 days, you can use your library card to reserve...
PLANetizen
A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle
Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
urbnlivn.com
Colorful custom home with hot tub in Phinney Ridge
Built in 1950, 507 N 65th St. is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Seattle’s centrally located Phinney Ridge neighborhood—just west of Green Lake. More recently reimagined by Seattle-based CAST Architecture, the home boasts a fully renovated first floor and second-floor addition with distinctive butterfly roof. Through the front...
caringmagazine.org
In Seattle, a family finds home twice with the help of The Salvation Army
Dina and Kori Flores live in an apartment on a quiet street in north-central Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood along with their dog, Odie. It’s all a stone’s throw away from restaurants, cafes and shops—qualities many would consider when choosing a location. But the biggest reason why it feels like home?
The Flight Deal
Southwest: Seattle – Kona / Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa) $195. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
Red Tricycle Seattle
Seattle, WA
351
Followers
471
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT
Helping families in Seattle have more fun and make more memories with their kids.https://redtri.com/seattle-kids/
Comments / 0