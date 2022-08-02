ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IN

Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities

Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
Westfield obtains two appraisals for Grand Park

The City of Westfield has obtained two appraisals for the Grand Park Sports Complex as officials consider selling the park or entering into a public-private partnership. Integra Realty Resources, based in Indianapolis, appraised the 387.75-acre parcel for $80 million, while a second appraisal by Charles R. Mills Jr. was for $90 million, according to the city.
City Considers Relocating Utilities to the Winston Thomas Site

Bloomington, Ind.–During its August 1 meeting, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) staff recommended to the Utilities Service Board Property and Planning subcommittee the potential relocation of the CBU Service Center to the former Winston Thomas Wastewater Treatment Plant site. After reviewing the Winston Thomas Site master plan (https://bton.in/VNvzu), including its proposal to relocate the service center, the subcommittee asked CBU staff to proceed with a preliminary financial analysis in anticipation of a possible project design study.
Patton: Westfield’s taxpayers left holding the bag on Grand Park

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff.
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7

July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
