Refuge For Women Las Vegas Invites Community to 7th Annual Golf Tournament, Friday, Sept. 30

GHOSTBAR USHERS IN NEW ERA HIGH ATOP PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. ICONIC LAS VEGAS ULTRA LOUNGE CELEBRATED GRAND OPENING ON AUGUST 3, 2022. The return of the beloved Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort is official. The Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened its doors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Originally debuting in 2001, this widely popular bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor, made a spectacular return welcoming its first guests back into the sky-high ultra-lounge, highlighted by a funk-filled countdown toast led by Las Vegas’ own Skye Dee Miles and General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey. As in the past, the stunning views of the entire Las Vegas skyline stole the show, but this go-around, Ghostbar is home to Dee Miles’ sexy, soulful Midnight Skye, featuring a live band, sultry dancers, specialty acts and surprise guests. Based on opening night, the newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, elevated and most intimate ultra-lounge experience.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO