Refuge For Women Las Vegas Invites Community to 7th Annual Golf Tournament, Friday, Sept. 30

'The Alice' will bring the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas in September
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ features a ton of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
vegas24seven.com
Iconic Ghostbar Opens High Atop Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas
GHOSTBAR USHERS IN NEW ERA HIGH ATOP PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. ICONIC LAS VEGAS ULTRA LOUNGE CELEBRATED GRAND OPENING ON AUGUST 3, 2022. The return of the beloved Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort is official. The Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened its doors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Originally debuting in 2001, this widely popular bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor, made a spectacular return welcoming its first guests back into the sky-high ultra-lounge, highlighted by a funk-filled countdown toast led by Las Vegas’ own Skye Dee Miles and General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey. As in the past, the stunning views of the entire Las Vegas skyline stole the show, but this go-around, Ghostbar is home to Dee Miles’ sexy, soulful Midnight Skye, featuring a live band, sultry dancers, specialty acts and surprise guests. Based on opening night, the newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, elevated and most intimate ultra-lounge experience.
vegas24seven.com
Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon-Inspired Restaurant to Open at the D Las Vegas This Fall
LAS VEGAS’ FIRST 24/7 BACON-INSPIRED RESTAURANT TO OPEN AT THE D LAS VEGAS THIS FALL. Bacon Nation from Downtown Hospitality Group Will Bring Home the Bacon to the D’s Reimagined and Expanded Second-Level Casino. This fall, the D Las Vegas is bringing bacon, bacon and more bacon to...
963kklz.com
Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas
The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
vegas24seven.com
Kusa Nori at Resorts World Las Vegas to Launch Two New Service Offerings
KUSA NORI AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH TWO NEW SERVICE OFFERINGS. The Japanese bistro will welcome guests to enjoy delectable happy hour selections and a late-night experience beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10. WHAT:. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10, Kusa Nori, the modern Japanese restaurant located inside Resorts World Las Vegas,...
vegas24seven.com
Great Buns Bakery celebrates 40 years of sweet delights and delicious breads with Mayor Goodman, August 16
In 1982, Tony Madonia Sr. moved to Las Vegas and, along with his father. Augie Madonia and Linda Madonia, opened Great Buns Bakery. As third-generation bakers,. they took great pride in creating the finest bread, rolls, and pastries, and today, the fourth- generation bakers continue this tradition celebrating 40 years...
Fox5 KVVU
Boyd Gaming holding job fair to fill over 150 positions Aug. 16
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boyd Gaming is hosting an in-person hiring event on Aug. 16 as the company looks to fill over 150 positions. According to a news release, the company is looking to hire for positions across multiple departments and properties, including California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas’ Annual Dog Daze Of Summer Is Coming
Las Vegas dogs of all sizes can beat the heat and enjoy a fun-filled morning of splashing, canon balls, and dog-paddling at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility during the 17th Annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event. Every dog has its day and that day is Saturday, Sept. 10.
Downtown Las Vegas is Getting a Delicious New Addition
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall. Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas. In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home hits the Las Vegas market
The Ridges at Summerlin represents the highest standard of living in the Las Vegas Valley, with proximity not only to some of the best shopping in all of Nevada but outdoor recreational areas like Red Rock Canyon. And a spectacular home has just become available in the guard-gated Azure neighborhood there, one inspired by the architectural genius of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 5 Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 5 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, looks to repeat as Nevada state football champions.
KDWN
20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas
I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
lonelyplanet.com
This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks
If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
yieldpro.com
Davlyn Investments acquires second Las Vegas apartment community
Davlyn Investments, a prominent California-based, multifamily investment firm, recently closed escrow on the $65,500,000 purchase of Rancho Destino a 184-unit, luxury, multifamily community in Las Vegas, Nevada. The property, which has been re-branded Aviara, was constructed in 1998 and marks Davlyn’s second acquisition in Nevada. The CBRE team of Spence Ballif, Adam Schmitt and Jannie Mongkolsakulkit represented the Seller. Debt was provided by Torrey Pines Bank.
Eater
Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square
Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
963kklz.com
Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Has A New Alcoholic Drink
Move over Mike’s Hard Lemonade, White Claws, and Bud Light Seltzers, there’s a new premixed canned beverage on the scene. An adult version of Mountain Dew containing 5% alcohol is being branded as “Hard Mtn Dew” and is now available in Las Vegas. Produced and owned...
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
