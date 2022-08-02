Read on www.ringtv.com
Navy Times
Navy WWII vet Larry Storch, who found fame playing a soldier on TV, dies at 99
LOS ANGELES — World War II Navy veteran Larry Storch, the rubber-faced comic whose long career in theater, movies and television was capped by his “F Troop” role as zany Cpl. Agarn in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier TV shows, died Friday. He was 99. Storch...
Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History?
July 28 marks the annual celebration of Buffalo Soldiers Day, a commemorative holiday that celebrates the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers. The post Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History? appeared first on NewsOne.
Foundational Black Americans: Who Are They And What Do They Stand For?
Over the last year, you may have seen the phrase Foundational Black Americans (FBA) tossed around the internet thanks to the "World #1 Race Baiter," Tariq Nasheed. The post Foundational Black Americans: Who Are They And What Do They Stand For? appeared first on NewsOne.
Female World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
A female World War II veteran is celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday.
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of Nathan Hale, The Revolutionary War Hero Who Became A Martyr
On September 22, 1776, a 21-year-old spy for George Washington's Continental Army named Nathan Hale was hanged by the British. His untimely death inspired Washington to establish an espionage ring that ultimately helped America win the war. During the American Revolution, Nathan Hale became famous not for his stunning heroism...
americanmilitarynews.com
Listen: Gene Autry joins US Army Air Corps on live radio 80 years ago
By July of 1942, the United States had been involved in the second world war for less than eight months when cowboy actor and radio personality Gene Autry decided to put his show on hold and enlist in the war effort. On July 26, 1942, during a live broadcast of...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics: Yachts and motorboats helped defend the United States in World War I
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. Background. World War I began in August 1914. The United States remained neutral in the war until Congress declared...
