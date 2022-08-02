ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

By Clark Kauffman
Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Health
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Winterset, IA
City
Davenport, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Dunlap, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Solon, IA
K92.3

Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?

I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Corydon Times-Republican

Nunn promotes national tax cuts as people, businesses struggle with inflation

Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn, who is running for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, accepts a badge and flag from small business owner Alan Schenck. Nunn held a campaign event in Des Moines at The Heartland Companies Aug. 3, 2022. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) As Iowans face economic troubles from...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Health welcomes new doctor

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Health welcomed family medical physician Dr. Lindsey Junk to its staff this summer. Dr. Junk, 36, works primarily at the Sioux Center Medical Clinic and provides obstetric services at the Hawarden Medical Clinic. She also provides emergency room and inpatient services in Sioux Center. “Some people...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Lawsuits#Google Earth#The Iowa Capital Dispatch#The Capital Dispatch#Dia
K92.3

My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End

So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's medical marijuana program enters a new era

Just two years ago, Medpharm Iowa said it was struggling to sustain its operations, due to low patient demand under the state's restrictive medical cannabidiol program.But after the state expanded its medical marijuana program in 2020, the company has undergone major expansions this year — changing its branding to the trendier Bud & Mary's — and plans to invest $10 million into its local growing facility.Why it matters: The expansion and branding shift for Bud & Mary's signals a new, more casual era to access the state's medical marijuana program.Where MedPharm said it struggled to survive under the state's previous...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates

The south face of Terrace Hill, the Iowa governor's mansion, on Nov. 23, 2021. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill,...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
LAUREL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy