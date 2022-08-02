Read on www.vegas24seven.com
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
Life Is Beautiful Festival Releases 2022 Culinary Lineup
The countdown clock is ticking. This fall the Life Is Beautiful festival will transform 18...
'The Alice' will bring the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas in September
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ features a ton of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.
vegas24seven.com
Iconic Ghostbar Opens High Atop Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas
GHOSTBAR USHERS IN NEW ERA HIGH ATOP PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. ICONIC LAS VEGAS ULTRA LOUNGE CELEBRATED GRAND OPENING ON AUGUST 3, 2022. The return of the beloved Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort is official. The Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened its doors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Originally debuting in 2001, this widely popular bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor, made a spectacular return welcoming its first guests back into the sky-high ultra-lounge, highlighted by a funk-filled countdown toast led by Las Vegas’ own Skye Dee Miles and General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey. As in the past, the stunning views of the entire Las Vegas skyline stole the show, but this go-around, Ghostbar is home to Dee Miles’ sexy, soulful Midnight Skye, featuring a live band, sultry dancers, specialty acts and surprise guests. Based on opening night, the newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, elevated and most intimate ultra-lounge experience.
vegas24seven.com
Great Buns Bakery celebrates 40 years of sweet delights and delicious breads with Mayor Goodman, August 16
In 1982, Tony Madonia Sr. moved to Las Vegas and, along with his father. Augie Madonia and Linda Madonia, opened Great Buns Bakery. As third-generation bakers,. they took great pride in creating the finest bread, rolls, and pastries, and today, the fourth- generation bakers continue this tradition celebrating 40 years...
Plans for Japanese-Style Cocktail Bar to Go Before Planning Commission
If approved, Bar Ginza would open on the southern end of the Arts District
963kklz.com
Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
Eater
Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square
Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Legend: the first Strip magician will turn 100, David Copperfield and others pay tribute
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Magicians across Las Vegas and beyond are working to honor a 99-year-old living legend, Gloria Dea, who historians have determined was the first magician on the Strip. Dea is set to turn 100 on August 25. “I’m only 99 and three-quarters,” Dea reminds anyone, claiming...
vegas24seven.com
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Entertainment Listings
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Entertainment Listings. For more than a decade, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has curated a reputation for can’t-miss concerts and events on the Las Vegas Strip. Looking ahead through the end of the year, the resort will continue to bring a world-class entertainment lineup of today’s hottest music and comedy acts to its diverse collection of venues.
Further Permitting Paperwork Indicates Salad and Go Is Going All-In in Las Vegas￼
Plans indicate yet another Salad and Go headed just north of the University District
KDWN
20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas
I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
jammin1057.com
5 Cheap Date Ideas In Vegas
Who isn’t looking for ideas for cheap date nights in Las Vegas? Las Vegas can be a pretty fun city to wine and dine in, but if you’re not careful, you’ll break the bank. I can’t even count the number of times my wife and I have gone out for a simple date night and spent well over $100. It’s something that just happens, unless you prepare for it. I found at least 5 cheap things to do in Vegas that will help keep that spark in your relationship or create new ones without looking busted or broke.
Downtown Las Vegas is Getting a Delicious New Addition
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall. Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas. In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement...
‘The Alice’ cocktail experience coming to Las Vegas in September
'The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience' will be coming to Las Vegas this September. The experience will be a 90-minute journey into the magical world of Wonderland.
Meráki Greek Grill Headed to Centennial Hills
The new location would be the Greek chain's fourth
Eater
The Best Food at Las Vegas Hotel Pools and Dayclubs
Poolside dining was never meant to be fancy. It’s often more about getting something in your stomach as you down a margarita or two. Burgers, fries, and chicken fingers have all been common poolside food staples for years but some Las Vegas resort and dayclub kitchens are offering a bit more — with sushi rolls, oysters, duck tacos, and healthy wraps. Here’s what to expect at pool menus across Las Vegas.
lonelyplanet.com
This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks
If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
