Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant

How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
vegas24seven.com

Iconic Ghostbar Opens High Atop Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas

GHOSTBAR USHERS IN NEW ERA HIGH ATOP PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. ICONIC LAS VEGAS ULTRA LOUNGE CELEBRATED GRAND OPENING ON AUGUST 3, 2022. The return of the beloved Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort is official. The Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened its doors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Originally debuting in 2001, this widely popular bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor, made a spectacular return welcoming its first guests back into the sky-high ultra-lounge, highlighted by a funk-filled countdown toast led by Las Vegas’ own Skye Dee Miles and General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey. As in the past, the stunning views of the entire Las Vegas skyline stole the show, but this go-around, Ghostbar is home to Dee Miles’ sexy, soulful Midnight Skye, featuring a live band, sultry dancers, specialty acts and surprise guests. Based on opening night, the newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, elevated and most intimate ultra-lounge experience.
963kklz.com

Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
Eater

Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square

Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
vegas24seven.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Entertainment Listings

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Entertainment Listings. For more than a decade, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has curated a reputation for can’t-miss concerts and events on the Las Vegas Strip. Looking ahead through the end of the year, the resort will continue to bring a world-class entertainment lineup of today’s hottest music and comedy acts to its diverse collection of venues.
KDWN

20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas

I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
jammin1057.com

5 Cheap Date Ideas In Vegas

Who isn’t looking for ideas for cheap date nights in Las Vegas? Las Vegas can be a pretty fun city to wine and dine in, but if you’re not careful, you’ll break the bank. I can’t even count the number of times my wife and I have gone out for a simple date night and spent well over $100. It’s something that just happens, unless you prepare for it. I found at least 5 cheap things to do in Vegas that will help keep that spark in your relationship or create new ones without looking busted or broke.
Eater

The Best Food at Las Vegas Hotel Pools and Dayclubs

Poolside dining was never meant to be fancy. It’s often more about getting something in your stomach as you down a margarita or two. Burgers, fries, and chicken fingers have all been common poolside food staples for years but some Las Vegas resort and dayclub kitchens are offering a bit more — with sushi rolls, oysters, duck tacos, and healthy wraps. Here’s what to expect at pool menus across Las Vegas.
lonelyplanet.com

This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks

If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
