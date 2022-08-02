ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

The Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Sweetwater County

wyo4news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

Beverly Joan Blackwell (March 24, 1933 – March 30, 2022)

Beverly Joan Blackwell, 89, passed away on March 30, 2022, in Aurora, CO, from complications due to a fall. Cremation has taken place, and graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Green River Skate Park will be closed for repairs

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Skate Park will be closed this Thursday and Friday for repairs and upgrades. City crews have been prepping the park the past several days for a new coat of paint and repairs to the concrete. Those repairs and painting will take place this Thursday and Friday. The park is scheduled to re-open Saturday. Crews thank you for your patience and encourage residents to stay off the park.
GREEN RIVER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
Sweetwater County, WY
Government
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Green River, WY
City
Rock Springs, WY
Green River, WY
Government
Rock Springs, WY
Lifestyle
Rock Springs, WY
Government
State
Utah State
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 3 – August 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients

A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Boy Scouts troop 86 performed flag ceremony at city council meeting

Rock Springs- At tonight’s city council meeting Boy Scout Troop 86 performed a special flag ceremony. They spoke about how and when to properly dispose of the American Flag. They also led the meeting with the pledge of allegiance after putting the flags in their proper spots. A Resolution...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Budweiser Clydesdales#Clydesdale#Parade#Food Drink#Marty S Gastropub#The Hitching Post#Dewar Drive#Porky S Bar#The White House
sweetwaternow.com

Rock Springs Mayor Charged with Misconduct, Conflict of Interest

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo has been charged with five counts of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest, according to records obtained from the Sweetwater County Circuit Court. All six counts are considered misdemeanors, and the charging documents were served after a two-year...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KGAB AM 650

2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming

Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wyo4news.com

Family Rec Center Ice Arena to open Monday

August 5, 2022 — The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena will open this Monday for public skating. Public skating times will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Hockey News. The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 5, 2022

August 5, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater GOP to hold local candidate debates next week

August 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting three nights of candidate debates on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week. Candidates will make their views known before the Tuesday, August 16, Wyoming Primary Election. Each debate will occur at the Broadway Theater, beginning at 6 p.m....
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Concert Series Lineup: HAIRBALL – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM

HAIRBALL – FRIDAY, 8/5 @ 8:30 PM. It’s like 20 concerts in one night! A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction! Over the last 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to fans throughout the country. Their bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is full of surprises guaranteed to thrill. Bring a Rock & Roll arsenal that will hit you so hard, that you’ll forget it’s not the original.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Concert Series Lineup: IAN MUNSICK– TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM

IAN MUNSICK – THURSDAY, 8/4 @ 8:30 PM. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Cowgirl soccer for 2022 is underway

August 4, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team hosted its annual Brown and Gold game Wednesday at the Madrid Sports Complex. The match kicks off fall practice, and head coach Colleen Corbin and her team couldn’t be more excited about that fact. “It’s so fun to...
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy