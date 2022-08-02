The Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Sweetwater County

Read on wyo4news.com
Lindsey Nicole Reyes (January 2, 1984 – July 29, 2022)
Lindsey Nicole Reyes, 38, of Rock Springs, gained her angel wings on Friday, July 29 at her home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Beverly Joan Blackwell (March 24, 1933 – March 30, 2022)
Beverly Joan Blackwell, 89, passed away on March 30, 2022, in Aurora, CO, from complications due to a fall. Cremation has taken place, and graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Green River Skate Park will be closed for repairs
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Skate Park will be closed this Thursday and Friday for repairs and upgrades. City crews have been prepping the park the past several days for a new coat of paint and repairs to the concrete. Those repairs and painting will take place this Thursday and Friday. The park is scheduled to re-open Saturday. Crews thank you for your patience and encourage residents to stay off the park.
Rock Springs Mayor Accused Of Attempting To Land City Deal For His Own Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An independent prosecutor from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office charged the mayor of Rock Springs last month with six misdemeanors in Sweetwater County Circuit Court. He faces up to $30,000 in fines. Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo is accused of...
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for July 25 – July 29, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from July 25 – July 29, 2022. Ronald Eugene Chrisman Jr., 49, to Renae Lyn Alexander, 50, both of Rock Springs. Kole Michael Case, 26, to Nicole June Williams, 24, both of Green River. Byron Adam...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 3 – August 4, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Boy Scouts troop 86 performed flag ceremony at city council meeting
Rock Springs- At tonight’s city council meeting Boy Scout Troop 86 performed a special flag ceremony. They spoke about how and when to properly dispose of the American Flag. They also led the meeting with the pledge of allegiance after putting the flags in their proper spots. A Resolution...
Rock Springs Filmmaker To Host Screening Of Documentary At Dubois Military Museum
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rock Springs’ Mark Pedri had been making films for many years, but it was a surprise when he discovered a film-worthy story among his late grandfather’s possessions. “The original idea for the film came when I stumbled across my...
Rock Springs Mayor Charged with Misconduct, Conflict of Interest
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo has been charged with five counts of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest, according to records obtained from the Sweetwater County Circuit Court. All six counts are considered misdemeanors, and the charging documents were served after a two-year...
2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
Family Rec Center Ice Arena to open Monday
August 5, 2022 — The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena will open this Monday for public skating. Public skating times will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Hockey News. The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 5, 2022
August 5, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Elizabeth M. “Betty” Hess (May 26, 1933 – August 2, 2022)
Home. Where each lives for the other, and all live for God. On August 2, 2022, angels appeared to escort Elizabeth M. “Betty” Hess to be with her husband, George J Hess in heaven. She was 89 years old. Born May 26, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to...
Sweetwater GOP to hold local candidate debates next week
August 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting three nights of candidate debates on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week. Candidates will make their views known before the Tuesday, August 16, Wyoming Primary Election. Each debate will occur at the Broadway Theater, beginning at 6 p.m....
(PHOTOS) Crash temporarily closes eastbound Interstate 80 near Rock Springs on Tuesday
A multi-vehicle crash closed both eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Rock Springs on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by SweetwaterNOW, the crash happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. today near milepost 123, near the Points Of Rock exit. Photos supplied by Sweetwater County Fire District...
Concert Series Lineup: HAIRBALL – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM
HAIRBALL – FRIDAY, 8/5 @ 8:30 PM. It’s like 20 concerts in one night! A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction! Over the last 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to fans throughout the country. Their bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is full of surprises guaranteed to thrill. Bring a Rock & Roll arsenal that will hit you so hard, that you’ll forget it’s not the original.
Concert Series Lineup: IAN MUNSICK– TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM
IAN MUNSICK – THURSDAY, 8/4 @ 8:30 PM. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father,...
Cowgirl soccer for 2022 is underway
August 4, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team hosted its annual Brown and Gold game Wednesday at the Madrid Sports Complex. The match kicks off fall practice, and head coach Colleen Corbin and her team couldn’t be more excited about that fact. “It’s so fun to...
