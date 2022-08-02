Read on thesiuslawnews.com
Preserving papers for posterity
August 5, 2022 — The Oregon Digital Newspaper Program (ODNP), housed at the University of Oregon (UO) Libraries, is an initiative to digitize historic Oregon newspaper content and make it freely available to the public through a keyword-searchable online database. The initial phase of the program, starting in 2009, concentrated on newspapers in the Public Domain published between 1860 and 1922.
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
City Lights to honor Wannberg with ‘Indiana Jones,’ ‘Late Show’
Aug. 3, 2022 — City Lights Cinemas is celebrating its eighth anniversary with a tribute to the late film composer, music editor and dear friend of the cinemas, Kenneth Wannberg. Thrill to the adventure of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” on the big screen, laugh with the comedic mystery “The Late Show” and learn about the life and career of Florence’s influential film legend.
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
Community petition sparks recall process for Eugene city councilor
EUGENE, Ore -- A petition to recall Eugene councilwoman Claire Syrett has received over 2,000 signatures. A large portion of the petitioners are against the city’s Moving Ahead project. The project has not received final approval, but is making significant progress. The petition was submitted to the City Recorder's...
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
Sewage Warning Partially Lifted for Newport's Yaquina Bay on Central Oregon Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – One bay on the central Oregon coast can return to normal after a nasty sewage issue - mostly normal, that is. After a major sewage line rupture last month that closed off waters of the Yaquina Bay in Newport, that water hazard warning is now partially lifted as of today, August 3. The City of Newport Public Works announced the reopening of much of the shoreline of the central Oregon coast bay's waters, although not all of it.
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Beavers Add Three Transfers to 2023 Roster
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State softball team has added three outstanding transfers to its 2023 roster, head coach Laura Berg announced Wednesday. Abby Doerr, Carson Saabye and Chloe Moffitt will all join the Beavers squad. Doerr is a catcher who spent her first three seasons at Alabama. She started...
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
The Mill Casino: Food Truck Off
The 4th Annual Food Truck Off is back in Coos Bay! The Mill Casino’s Michael Laffey joined us to share more about the fun food event and how you can stay on-site. The Food Truck Off runs August 5-7, 2022, with great food and fun entertainment. You also have the chance to vote on your favorite food truck!
Your Questions Answered – Journey through Grief
Aug. 3, 2022 — In this column, PeaceHealth experts address current health issues and topics impacting our amazing Florence community. We hope you find it informative. If you have any suggestions for topics, please send them to Dr. Willy Foster at [email protected]. The death of someone close to...
Eugene Airport expanding parking lot
EUGENE, Ore. -- There will soon be more places to park at the Eugene Airport, as work crews are expanding short-term and long-term parking areas. Crews have been working on the parking lot expansion project for several weeks. Construction is expected to last up to three more months. Once the project is complete, airport officials say several hundred more parking spots will have been added in total.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 3
OHA report, Aug. 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,148 new, 854,082 total; Deaths: 30 new, 8.160 total; Hospitalized: 400, 24 fewer than last week (7/20). CHW report, Aug. 2, 2022 – New cases: 5; Active cases: 321; New deaths: 0, 166 total; Total cases: 12,669.
Oregon men’s basketball hires Armon Gates as assistant coach, Kevin McKenna moves to support staff
EUGENE — Dana Altman is making a series of changes to his coaching staff this offseason. Altman hired Armon Gates from Nebraska as an assistant coach, filling the spot of longtime assistant Kevin McKenna, who is becoming the director of player development. Additionally, former UO assistant Brian Fish is returning to the program as executive director and Cliff Spiller has been hired as the new director of strength and conditioning.
The Block: Ty Thompson won't lie down and let Bo Nix win the Oregon job
In this excerpt from "The Block", Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed talk about the brewing quarterback battle in Eugene, where Ty Thompson (in his second season) may lose the job to incoming transfer Bo Nix.
Loved ones recall tragic moments leading up to young man's drowning; officials weigh in
VENETA, Ore. -- Loved ones of Jeremy Van Brocklin, the 17-year-old boy who drowned in Fern Ridge Reservoir on Monday, August 1, are speaking out. It was a situation that unfolded so fast for Stormy Barton, Van Brocklin's girlfriend. "I just can't get his face out of my head. He...
