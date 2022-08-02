A campsite near the Springwater Corridor pedestrian walkway in Southeast Portland in May 2016.Photo by portgrimes/iStock. It is impossible to ignore our housing situation in the United States. Many of us feel this is the worst it’s ever been, given our scope of understanding. I decided to do some research on our current situation and look back over time to see if anything compares. I was also interested in learning what has worked in the past so that maybe we can use this knowledge in the future.

2 DAYS AGO