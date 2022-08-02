Read on www.westcentralsbest.com
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $2.8 billion in fresh funding for homeless services organizations across the country. The funding, announced Monday, will be allocated via competitive bids through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, the largest source of federal grant support to housing and services programs for people experiencing homelessness.
Opinion: Homelessness - Where we've been and where we're going
A campsite near the Springwater Corridor pedestrian walkway in Southeast Portland in May 2016.Photo by portgrimes/iStock. It is impossible to ignore our housing situation in the United States. Many of us feel this is the worst it’s ever been, given our scope of understanding. I decided to do some research on our current situation and look back over time to see if anything compares. I was also interested in learning what has worked in the past so that maybe we can use this knowledge in the future.
Housing Program HOPE Receives More Than $550K in Grants
State Sen. Tim Kearney at a check grant presentation to HOPE. The Foundation for Delaware County announced that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE) has received two grants to help it continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and to determine the barriers still in place preventing safe and equitable housing in Delaware County.
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
U.S. Treasury to allow COVID funds for state, local affordable housing loans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that it will allow state, local and tribal governments more flexibility to use COVID-19 rescue funds to boost the supply of affordable housing, including permission to issue direct long-term project loans.
Judge orders state to stop denying COVID-related rental assistance applications pending outcome of lawsuit
An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development to pause denials while the court decides if the state’s application process violates due process standards.
Landlord companies used abusive eviction tactics, House subcommittee says
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said Thursday it has referred four large corporate landlord companies to enforcement agencies for allegedly using "abusive tactics to remove tenants from their homes" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In some instances, the select subcommittee...
