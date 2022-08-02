ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

The Associated Press

HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $2.8 billion in fresh funding for homeless services organizations across the country. The funding, announced Monday, will be allocated via competitive bids through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, the largest source of federal grant support to housing and services programs for people experiencing homelessness.
HOMELESS
Linda Tate

Opinion: Homelessness - Where we've been and where we're going

A campsite near the Springwater Corridor pedestrian walkway in Southeast Portland in May 2016.Photo by portgrimes/iStock. It is impossible to ignore our housing situation in the United States. Many of us feel this is the worst it’s ever been, given our scope of understanding. I decided to do some research on our current situation and look back over time to see if anything compares. I was also interested in learning what has worked in the past so that maybe we can use this knowledge in the future.
DELCO.Today

Housing Program HOPE Receives More Than $550K in Grants

State Sen. Tim Kearney at a check grant presentation to HOPE. The Foundation for Delaware County announced that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE) has received two grants to help it continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and to determine the barriers still in place preventing safe and equitable housing in Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MarketRealist

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
HOUSE RENT
LocalNewsMatters.org

Judge orders state to stop denying COVID-related rental assistance applications pending outcome of lawsuit

An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development to pause denials while the court decides if the state’s application process violates due process standards.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

