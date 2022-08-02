Magic Johnson Has Suggestion For Adam Silver: NBA World Reacts

Read on thespun.com
Related
Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message
WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request
Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.
Becky Hammon Makes Her Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear
Just about everyone in the WNBA is speaking up and advocating for imprisoned Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner - and Becky Hammon is no exception. In a recent interview with Reuters, the Las Vegas Aces head coach called on the Russian government to "do the right thing." She asked for "leniency" and "grace" in hopes that Griner can be brought back to the United States.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter, Daughters Photo
Yankees legend Derek Jeter is quickly becoming one of the best former athletes to follow on Twitter. This week, Jeter shared a photo of his daughters putting nail polish on him. His caption said, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover." Most of Jeter's followers are loving this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
GOLF・
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend News
Aaron Rodgers made a pretty notable podcast appearance earlier this week. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback appeared on his friend's podcast and discussed a number of topics, including mental health and psychedelics. Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend, who goes by Blu, shared her reaction to the appearance on Instagram. “Changing...
Former Nets Guard Calls Steph Curry 'One Dimensional'
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to receive disrespect
How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?
One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘You know who raised me’: Shareef O’Neal responds to Robert Horry’s criticism
Shareef O’Neal has heard and seen Robert Horry’s criticism of him, but instead of saying what he is or what he’s not, the son of Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal is ready to let his game do the talking. For those not in the know,...
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL・
College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News
During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
Yardbarker
Glen Davis Reveals Kyrie Irving Recruited Kevin Durant To Celtics Before Joining Nets: "I Seen Jayson Tatum And Kyrie Irving At A Table With KD In The Bahamas... They Just Won The Championship."
The Boston Celtics have gotten used to making some splash in the NBA in recent years. From landing Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, and other talented point guards like Malcolm Brogdon to selecting young talent that could take them to the promised land after so many years. They have a very...
hotnewhiphop.com
Steve Kerr Reveals His Thoughts On Andre Iguodala's Future
Andre Iguodala is 38 years old which means he has some big decisions to make about his future. He has won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to win another if he takes on a Udonis Haslem-type role with the Warriors next season. Either way, Iggy has some thinking to do, and with the season just a couple of months away, Warriors fans are interested in what he's going to do next.
College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Paige Bueckers News
The college basketball world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday. UConn star Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL in her left knee. Bueckers, who was named the Naismith Player of the Year in 2021, will miss the 2022-23 season because of this injury. This injury occurred during a pick-up basketball...
Journeyman NBA guard says Warriors' Steph Curry is 'one-dimensional'
"Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it's just kinda one-dimensional at times."
Yardbarker
Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s
HOUSTON —Kobe Bryant. LeBron James. Magic Johnson. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. No one answer will ever determine who is the greatest player in NBA history. But the consensus believes that Michael Jordan is the greatest player in league history. Jordan's debate for the "GOAT" title goes beyond his 6-0 NBA Finals...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
592K+
Followers
70K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0