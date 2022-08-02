ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee City Considers Repeal of Shockingly Strict 'Fortune Teller' Law

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jdek9_0h2HdY8h00
Photo: Getty Images

By Tim Binnall

Fortune tellers in a Tennessee city may soon be able to forecast the future without fear of legal reprisal as officials in the community are set to vote on a repeal of a shockingly strict set of regulations that currently apply to self-proclaimed soothsayers. According to a local media report , the odd bit of bureaucracy came about when Stephanie Hoffman discovered that her hobby of providing tarot card readings for friends actually conflicted with a rather bizarre ordinance that was enacted in the city of Clarksville, where she lives, back in 1986. The nearly forty-year-old law which regulates fortune telling in the community left her stunned by virtue of its exhaustive nature.

Among the requirements for would-be soothsayers hoping to operate in Clarksville is that they must be a Tennessee resident of at least 10 years and have to have lived in Clarksville for at least two years. Bizarrely, beyond that, fortune tellers are required to possess a college degree and a county-appointed doctor must determine that they have a clean bill of health before they can perform any professional forecasting session. Should some dedicated soothsayer complete that gauntlet of requirements, the law also states that they must "be of good moral character," though it does not indicate who is responsible for making that determination.

Clarksville city council member Trisha Butler recalled that, upon having the law brought to her attention, "I just kept getting progressively more irritated how wild the regulation was." While it is unlikely that it would be enforced in 2022, she would rather not take any chances, musing that "I just don't want it to be able to be used" to go after any unsuspecting residents who happen to practice divination. As such, Butler enlisted the Clarksville city attorney to draw up a resolution that would repeal the law and the city council intends to vote on the matter at their next meeting. Should they repeal the regulations, the city will become the second community to overturn a fortune telling law this year as a city in Michigan rescinded a similar soothsayer law earlier this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortune Teller#City Council#Repeal#Politics State#Politics Legislative
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy