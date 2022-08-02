Voting questions answered: Rules about 'spoiling' your ballot

Read on cbs58.com
Related
CBS 58
Elections Commission discusses fallout from absentee ballot 'sting operation'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- About a week after admitting to requesting other voters absentee ballots be sent to him, Harry Wait of the Town of Dover is still a free man. Election officials said in a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3 law enforcement should make an example of him. On social...
CBS 58
Elections commission deadlocks on witness address guidance
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials have deadlocked on rescinding guidance issued in 2016 that says clerks can fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter. The guidance was in effect during the 2020 election and drew criticism from...
CBS 58
VP Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin to campaign with Rebecca Kleefisch
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to campaign with Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch. Kleefisch will hold a law enforcement round table with Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Scott Walker in Pewaukee and make campaign stops in Wausau and Rhinelander with Walker and Congressman Tom Tiffany as part of her “Take Back Wisconsin Tour.”
CBS 58
Gov. Evers announces $14.1 million in ARPA funding for Wisconsin's behavioral health needs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced $14.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding Wednesday, Aug. 3, that will directly support youth mental health services and new behavioral health providers entering the workforce. Children's Wisconsin will receive a total of $5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off 🎡
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4, and CBS 58's Mike Curkov is hanging out at the fairgrounds all morning with a preview. The Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 4-14. Tickets for adults cost $17 and tickets for seniors and children...
CBS 58
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff Aug. 5 to mark 10th anniversary of Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #173 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple Shooting. “Ten years ago...
CBS 58
State Fair's Dairy Lane shows the hard work that goes into Wisconsin's billion dollar dairy industry
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is proud of the agriculture, especially when it comes to dairy. That is obvious at the Wisconsin State Fair. Dairy Lane is a whole section of the fair with multiple cattle barns and even a product pavilion. You can see both sides of...
CBS 58
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident that also killed 2 staffers
(CNN) -- Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident that also killed two of Walorski's staffers, House Republican leaders announced Wednesday. "I am devastated and saddened to learn about the tragic passing of my dear friend Jackie Walorksi and two of her staffers," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Wisconsin State Fair's 2022 Sporkies winner: Peño Pretzel Popper Brat
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- It's become a tradition right before the Wisconsin State Fair. On Tuesday, the winner of this year's Sporkies competition was announced. "Drum roll please...the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat from Gertrude's Pretzels!" The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is exactly as it sounds -- a jalapeño cheddar...
CBS 58
CBS 58's Feel Good Friday: Festivals and free fun happening this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're talking to Joe Krauss from B93.3 about all of the positive things happening across Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Krauss joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 5 to talk about all of the free fun events going on. Plus, The what to check out during the first weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair.
CBS 58
Late morning update: Numerous storms developing in southern WI with a few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon
Late morning update: Numerous storms developing in southern WI with a few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon. The level 2 of 5, Slight Risk, has been expanded across all of southeast Wisconsin. Confidence is increasing that scattered storms may produce damaging winds gusts as a low pressure system tracks along the WI/IL border this afternoon.
CBS 58
Beautiful weather returns to kick off State Fair
A cold front is slowly, but surely, working through southeast Wisconsin this morning. No storms associated with it, but it is gradually bringing in lower humidity. Dew points will be more comfortable today, and with a northeasterly breeze temperatures will be comfortable as well with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 well inland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Heat and humidity increase heading into the weekend
It was a picture perfect Thursday across southeast Wisconsin with comfortable temps and low humidity. Unfortunately the humidity will increase today with dew point rising into the mid 60s. It'll be ever more muggy through the weekend as dew points continue to rise into the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Comments / 0