Chris Rock getting animated with 'Everybody Still Hates Chris'

Chris Rock is taking his four-season sitcom Everybody Hates Chris to the world of animation.

MTV Entertainment Studios announced a "reimagined" version of the award-winning show, bound for both Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

As before, the show will follow Rock's teen years, with the legendary comedian and Fargo star lending his voice as narrator.

The late-1980s, Brooklyn-set show will be produced by Rock and King of the Hill and South Park veteran Sanjay Shah.

The series will join a growing slate of adult animated shows for MTV Entertainment Studios, including South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head.

Also in the works is Jodie, an animated spin-off movie of the iconic Daria series, with black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross voicing the titular role.

