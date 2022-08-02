High school football practice begins, Pewaukee looks to defend state title

Read on cbs58.com
Fox17
Tennis ace becomes top-ranked pickleball player
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — Zane Navratil won three high school tennis titles in the state of Wisconsin. He's since switched sports and become the No. 1 pickleball player in the world. Navratil said his dad introduced him to the sport during his winter break in 2013. "I was off...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former basketball stars inspire Milwaukee kids on farm
At the Beulah Family Homestead, a lot of hands help out. The fields are filled with the unfamiliar, and they are planting more than what grows in the dirt.
Brian Niznansky named Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News is thrilled to announce that Brian Niznansky has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News.
CBS 58
2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off 🎡
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4, and CBS 58's Mike Curkov is hanging out at the fairgrounds all morning with a preview. The Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 4-14. Tickets for adults cost $17 and tickets for seniors and children...
AdWeek
Brandice Bailey Named News Director at WITI in Milwaukee
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Brandice Bailey has been named vice president and news director of Milwaukee Fox owned station WITI. Bailey will oversee all editorial, business,...
CBS 58
Beautiful weather returns to kick off State Fair
A cold front is slowly, but surely, working through southeast Wisconsin this morning. No storms associated with it, but it is gradually bringing in lower humidity. Dew points will be more comfortable today, and with a northeasterly breeze temperatures will be comfortable as well with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 well inland.
USA Triathlon coming to Milwaukee this weekend
USA Triathlon is returning to Milwaukee for the second year in a row this weekend with 6,000 athletes and 12,000 spectators expected
CBS 58
CBS 58's Feel Good Friday: Festivals and free fun happening this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're talking to Joe Krauss from B93.3 about all of the positive things happening across Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Krauss joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 5 to talk about all of the free fun events going on. Plus, The what to check out during the first weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Oklahoma crash; driver cited for OWI
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 near 43rd and Oklahoma. It happened around 2 a.m. Police say a driver rear ended another vehicle that was stopped at the red light. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, had to extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
CBS 58
Meet Zeddemore, the 2-month-old kitty available at the Wisconsin Humane Society; plus tips for hiring the perfect dog walker for you
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Zeddemore is our Pet of the Week on Friday, Aug. 5. He is a 2-month-old kitten that will soon be available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Lauren Zimmer joined us on CBS 58 to introduce us to Zeddemore. Zimmer also shares tips for hiring...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. – The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
CBS 58
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff Aug. 5 to mark 10th anniversary of Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #173 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple Shooting. “Ten years ago...
Joe Mertens
CBS 58
State Fair's Dairy Lane shows the hard work that goes into Wisconsin's billion dollar dairy industry
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is proud of the agriculture, especially when it comes to dairy. That is obvious at the Wisconsin State Fair. Dairy Lane is a whole section of the fair with multiple cattle barns and even a product pavilion. You can see both sides of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton’s Aurora hospital ranked 4th in state
GRAFTON - Recognized for delivering exceptional patient care, Aurora Medical Center-Grafton was recognized among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals, according to a press release from Aurora Health Care. U.S. News and World Report has been conducting the ranking for more than 30 years to help patients and...
Susan Kim, Steve Chamraz to anchor revamped TMJ4 News at 4 p.m.
TMJ4 is excited to announce that veteran journalists Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz will be anchoring a revamped TMJ4 News at 4 starting Sept. 6.
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield is our next stop on the tour
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop on our CBS 58 Hometowns tour is Delafield in Waukesha County. We'll be there on Thursday, Aug. 11. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
