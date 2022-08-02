ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Station 30 to Close Due to Environmental Concerns

2news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.2news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam

A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
BOULDER CITY, NV
The Independent

Two found dead inside burned out car as McKinney Fire spreads to over 55,400 acres

Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
ACCIDENTS
Smithonian

A Fast-Moving Wildfire Is Spreading Near Yosemite National Park

A wildfire near Yosemite National Park has spread to more than 18,000 acres, spurred on by drought, dry vegetation and dead trees. The blaze, which emergency responders have named the Oak Fire, has ballooned to become California’s largest so far this year. Since the fire began Friday afternoon, it...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Fire Station 30#Bowers Mansion
CBS News

Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat

Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

West wildfires: Crews make progress in Idaho, California

After ballooning in size over the weekend, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) reported that Idaho's Moose Fire had spread over 40,000 acres on Thursday. The blaze was 15% contained and more than 870 personnel were assigned to the incident. The cause of the wildfire remains undetermined, but hot and dry...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy