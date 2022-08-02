Read on www.kulr8.com
NBCMontana
NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
KULR8
Elmo Fire burning 20,600 acres, 6% contained
ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire is burning 20,616 acres Thursday, and is 6% contained. The fire containment decreased from 16% Wednesday to 6% Thursday due to fire growth on the north end. Previously, the fire was sized at roughly 18,500 acres Wednesday. The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said...
KULR8
Two small fires discovered in the Rattlesnake Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. - Two small fires were found in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District of Lolo National Forest Friday. A Facebook post by Lolo National Forest (LNF) said a pilot in a private plane discovered the West Fork Gold Creek Fire while flying over the Rattlesnake Friday morning and alerted fire managers.
Wildfire burning outside of St. Ignatius grows to 37 acres
The lightning-sparked Redhorn Fire is burning 7 air miles northeast of St. Ignatius in the Mission Mountains.
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
KULR8
Wildfire near Elmo rapidly grows past 16,000 acres; evacuations and road closures issued
ELMO, Mont. - What began as a 200 acre fire on the evening of Friday, July 29 in the Deep Draw area along MT-28 quickly grew, prompting evacuation warnings only hours later and spreading to 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon. Designated as the Elmo 2 fire, it is currently estimated...
KULR8
Stage 1 fire restrictions going into place on Flathead Indian Reservation lands Friday
POLSON, Mont. - Stage 1 fire restrictions are being put in place on Flathead Indian Reservation lands starting Friday. The CSKT Division of Fire announced they are implementing the restrictions, effective at 12:01 am on Friday, Aug. 5. The following is prohibited under the restrictions:. Building, maintaining, attending or using...
montanarightnow.com
Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday
LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
Flathead Beacon
Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth
Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
Donations helping crews battling Elmo Fire
The community is coming together to make sure the fire personnel fighting the Elmo Fire have enough resources moving forward.
UPDATE: Elmo Fire evacuation, road closure update - Aug. 2
The Elmo Fire has burned over 16,000 acres and is 10% contained. It has been confirmed that several structures have been lost to the blaze.
Sheriff: 5 homes confirmed lost to Elmo Fire
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News that five homes have been lost since the Elmo Fire broke out on Friday.
KULR8
ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL. QUALITY FOR Lemhi County HAS BEEN LIFTED. * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to. wildfire smoke has been lifted. Air Quality Index is forecast to be...
montanarightnow.com
Flathead alpine coaster project gets temporary permit
A controversial park proposal involving an alpine coaster in Lakeside got a temporary green light from the Montana Department of Transportation on July 14. An alpine slide is a smooth, continuous track used in the summer months, where riders sit atop sleds. Stevensville company Wilderness Land Holding LLC received a...
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
Elmo Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres; public meeting set
The Monday morning update from what is now being called the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 12,975 acres.
Missoula PD investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
The Missoula Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
